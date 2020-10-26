Full Speech: President Trump speaks at rally in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — President Donald Trump held a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Northampton County on Monday. The rally was held at Hover-Tech Industries in Hanover Township.

President Trump spoke of his plans to win the election, with Pennsylvania being a key battleground win for the candidates.

“If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing,” Trump said.

The President discussed issues predominant to Pennsylvanian’s, such as the investigation into the mail-in military ballots that were discarded in Luzerne County, and fracking and its importance to the commonwealth.

President Trump touted his administrations efficiency in handling the coronavirus pandemic and ensured that there will be a vaccine by the end of the year saying, “We will deliver 100 million doses of a vaccine before the end of the year.”

The President spoke about his opponents, Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris. Trump referred to Biden as “Sleepy Joe” while he criticized Harris’s disposition on Sunday night’s 60 minutes interview on CBS.

Just over a month ago, Trump nominated Amy Coney Barret into the Supreme Court of the United States, in place of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump showed confidence in Barrett’s confirmation into the Supreme Court, exclaiming that she will be confirmed Monday night.