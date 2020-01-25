Fugitives arrested in Hazleton after traffic violation

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A routine traffic stop led to a couple living in Hazleton being charged as “fugitives from justice” on Saturday after it was discovered they were wanted out of New York City.

According to police, Megan Maisonet ran a red light and entered a store. After checking her registration and license plate, police discovered she had warrants out for illegal firearms trafficking from New York.

Megan Maisonet

Police entered the store and took her into custody without incident while her husband, Victor, drove to their residence.

Police followed Victor Maisonet home where he attempted to flee. He was shortly apprehended by police with the aid of K-9 units.

Victor Maisonet

Both are charged as fugitives from justice and Victor Maisonet is also being charged with resisting arrest.