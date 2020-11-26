Fugitive from Puerto Rico arrested in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hazleton City Police have arrested a man with an active warrant for homicide out of Puerto Rico in the early morning hours Thursday.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. in the area of S. Cedar and E. Chapel streets. According to a press release, the driver of the vehicle was unable to show identification to the officers and was “extremely nervous”.

The driver was detained by police and fingerprinted after which he was identified as Orlando Badillo-Sosa, 36. Police say Sosa has an active warrant for homicide in 2016 out of Puerto Rico.

Sosa was booked into the Luzerne County Correctional Facility and charged with being a fugitive from justice.