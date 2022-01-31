Frustrations rise as crews still searching for Old Forge water main leak

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Frustrations are flowing for people without water in a Lackawanna County community. Hundreds of customers have gone days with little to no water.

There is no fix just yet. At this hour crews continue to work to isolate the problem. They are expected to work throughout the night to find the location of the break.

It’s Day Four with water problems in this Lackawanna County borough. The mysterious break is impacting parts of Old Forge. Nearly 800 customers are affected. The majority are living with low water pressure. A handful are without water at all.

Crews with Pennsylvania American Water spent Monday trying to find the source of the problem. They started in the heart of the borough along North and South Main Avenue. Crews worked to find the fix by isolating sections of the water distribution system.

Eyewitness News caught up with a crew along Miles Street. There were using sounding equipment and monitoring the water pressures and flows. No water. Crews moved again up to Lawrence Street with the same result.

A spokesperson for American Water says “Numerous crews and leak specialists have been out over the past few days, around the clock.”

“With this freeze out there, it’s bad it’s real bad,” Old Forge resident Greg Hatala said.

The possible leak is impacting more than residents. It’s impacting businesses too.

“Saturday we had to close. We had no, we had hardly any water pressure at all,” Salerno’s Café owner Anthony Salerno said.

As crews work to find the fix, water is available at the Eagle McClure Hose Company. Cases of bottled water and gallon jugs sit just inside for the taking so they don’t freeze out in the cold.

As crews were isolating parts of the system Monday, some customers might have noticed an increase in their water pressure.

“They have no idea where the break is. They said it may be going into a sink hole. It’s possible or into the mines,” Hatala said.

“It was horrible. The dishes, everything was piling up until yesterday until I was able to bring some water and buckets and stuff,” Hatala said.

Monday, Hatala showed Eyewitness News he had no water pressure at all inside his kitchen. Outside, crews with Pennsylvania American Water worked to find the source of the problem.

“It kind of stinks that this happened you know, then they can’t find it, they still don’t know where the water main break is you know,” Salerno said.

Salerno’s Café was forced to close Saturday because of the break.

“It’s one of our busiest days of the week, you know nights of the week,” Salerno said.

Salerno says thankfully water was flowing freely again by Monday morning. He hopes a fix for the borough comes sooner than later.

“Not a heck of a lot longer. If we had to close a couple more days, that would hurt. It would be devastating,” Salerno said.

Meanwhile those with little to no water in their homes like Hatala are getting by with buckets of water until the taps run freely again.

“I don’t know how much longer that we could go without it to tell you the truth,” Hatala said.