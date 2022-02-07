Frost heaves around bridges causing issues on I-81 in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The cold weather this winter season is wreaking havoc on our roads and vehicles.

Thawing and then re-freezing is raising concern around some bridges on Interstate 81. Vehicles are being jolted as they hit frost heaves leaving bridges on Interstate 81 south. Video shows a trailer’s wheels actually lift off the roadway.

“Once I passed over that, I heard a loud sound towards the back of the car and I realized that my back rear tire had blown out,” Dr. Fred Bonacci of Archbald said.

Dr. Bonacci was on his way to his dentist office in Plains Township. The impact happened on the I-81 bridge over the turnpike at mile marker 179. He watched as his tire pressure depleted before pulling over near the Avoca exit.

“It’s bad that its happening at 50 to 60 miles per hour,” Dr. Bonacci said.

Bonacci called road side assistance to get him back on the road.

“I’ve noticed with the freezing spell that we’ve had, the pavement nearing the bridge has increased in height over the past week or so,” Dr. Bonacci said.

PennDOT tells Eyewitness News when frost heaving occurs around the bridge, crews go out and inspect the bridge to make sure everything is okay. They then monitor the movement in the pavement.

“It’s like a pothole. Anytime that water gets underneath the pavement, it will cause it to contract and expand depending on the temperature and that’s what is happening in this case,” PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator Jessica Ruddy said.

Ruddy says water is powerful when it freezes. Along with the bridge near the Moosic exit, there is another bridge in the same direction past Davis Street that has the same problem. Construction pylons have been placed to warn motorists. Ruddy adds frost heaves can form anywhere so drive cautiously.

“If you’re approaching a bridge, you can slow down and then when you’re exiting a bridge make sure you maintain your speed and it should lessen the impact,” Ruddy said.

As a reminder, you can report any frost heave issues and or potholes or you can call 1-800-FIX-ROAD.