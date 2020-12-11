Frontline workers plead with Americans to stay home

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With COVID-19 cases rising, and new mitigation efforts in place, those on the frontlines are pleading to Americans: stay home.

Pennsylvania health officials say hospitals are approaching a breaking point. Frontline workers are pushed to physical exhaustion from working 70-hour weeks. And doctors across the state are urging everyone to follow guidelines as they combat the pandemic and literally save lives.

“I had a patient who was otherwise healthy, not old, who was so short of breath as we were putting him on life support, that he was telling me what he wanted me to tell his loved ones. And this isn’t an isolated case,” Dr. Benjamin Silverman of Geisinger Lewistown Hospital said.

There are nearly 1,300 patients in intensive care units statewide as of the latest data. Nurses ask communities to stay home, not to get together and be safe while awaiting availability of the vaccine.