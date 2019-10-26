From The Producers Pod: October 26-27, 2019

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

There is a child in every one of us who is still a trick-or-treater looking for a brightly-lit front porch. ~Robert Brault, rbrault.blogspot.com (From the Quote Garden)

Have a happy and safe Halloween- I can’t believe we are this far into the year! We blink and the days fly! We are already talking about our annual reading of the Night Before Christmas!

Also coming to Eyewitness News a special program we call “Veterans Voices” . We will highlight some area Veterans and programs. The program will air in November- More information in the days ahead!

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania” Dennis takes look at some of the big issues across the Commonwealth. This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

*Check out Keystone Creations Exclusively here on PAHomepage- Eyewitness News Reporter Kristina Shalhoup is your guide some interesting businesses right here in NEPA.

*Have you check out our new Podcasts? They are produced by Ron Williams. Interesting topics!

* Love History? Check out a new feature on PAHomepage- Eyewitness to History we go back in time and take a look at what was making news years ago!

Jane King’s KA-Ching Report is out. Click here Don’t forget to tune in for Jane King’s Reports every morning on Eyewitness News.

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco and Bryan Scofield checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights! It was a busy week on PA Live- live theatre, a lesson in etiquette, information on community events the Abington Community Library stopped by- and a few pets from SPCA! Check out the segments under the PA Live link

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

*Kevin Hayes took us to a very touching ceremony at the Veterans Promise in Lackawanna County

* Shine After School Program of Luzerne County at Wilkes University celebrated National Lights On For After School Day by holding a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the opening of the new Shine Center at Kistler Elementary.

* Revathi Janashamy had the return of the Cheesesteak Factory in Wilkes-Barre and then she took us to Schuylkill County for Make a Difference Day!

* Kevin Hayes- got us ready to do the Time Warp Again! He stopped by the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre as they get ready for “Rocky Horror Picture Show”

*World-famous competitive eater Randy Santel stopped by to take on the newly invented Skook Grilled Cheese Challenge.

*Photojournalist Joseph Butash told us about Bucky Harris- Boy Wonder

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

*Victorian Christmas Celebration in Williamsport is set!

* Looking for cookies for Christmas, but with no time to bake? The Sophia Coxe Foundation is hosting a Christmas Cookie Fundraiser

*Make a Joyful Noise- The MPB Players are hosting auditions for their upcoming Christmas show!

*State Representative Karen Boback has a number of programs set at her office.

Join the Team:

Join the team on Saturday 6 am and 8 am and Sunday Morning at 6 am and 9 am Morgan Parrish along with Logan Westrope

Mark Hiller, Kristina Shalhoup and Mike Gilbert will be here on for Eyewitness News at 6 and 11 (on WBRE/WYOU)

On Sunday, Candice Kelly and Nick Toma , Josh Hodell, – AJ Donatoni for Eyewitness News –

Zack Smith on the Assignment Desk

Our Eyewitness News Producing Line-Up-







Jayne Ann Bugda- Executive Producer Special Project- Producer PAHomepage and Eyewitness News at 7 pm



Katherine Lachette- Executive Producer -News



Tim Haberski- Executive Producer -Digital

Dave Becker – Eyewitness News at 5pm











Ron Williams and David Barr- Social Media Producers



Rachel Vitale Eyewitness News 6 – Monday through Friday



Eyewitness News at 11 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Eyewitness News Saturday and Sunday 6 and 11





.Kaitlin Sosnowski-Ayer is your 5 am and 6 am producer.



Varvara Budetti (Saturday/Sunday Morning- Monday and Tuesday- 11 pm)

What’s on TV Tonight?

Saturday October 26 , 2019

CBS

NCSI New Orleans then 48 Hours at 9 pm and 10 pm

NBC

The Voice, NBC Dateline followed by the Best of Saturday Night Live

Sunday, October 20, 2019

CBS Sunday Morning

COVER STORY: Our fascination with T. Rex

Why are we captivated with a creature that hasn’t existed on Earth for about 66 million years? Martha Teichner visits the Museum of Natural History in New York’s T-Rex exhibit, and accompanies a University of Kansas paleontology team as they dig for Tyrannosaurus Rex bones in Jordan, Mont.MUSIC: Janis Joplin

A new book about the rock and blues singer presents a portrait of a gifted, complex and challenging artist who became an iconic trailblazer during her 27 years. Anthony Mason talks with music journalist Holly George-Warren about her biography, “Janis: Her Life and Music.”

ART: Gargoyles

Grimacing, gaping, grinning, mischievous creatures perched close to Heaven, they invite us, dare us, to raise our gaze. Faith Salie gets an up-close look at the gargoyles and grotesques that decorate the upper reaches of the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., from the menacing (Medusa, Darth Vader) to the cheeky (a crooked politician – perfect for the nation’s capital!). Salie also talks with the Cathedral’s head mason, Joe Alonso; with stone carver Walter S. Arnold and sculptor Jay Hall Carpenter; and with gargoyle expert Janetta Rebold Benton about the history of these church denizens.

MUSIC: Prince’s last book

Begun just months before his death, in 2016, a memoir by the legendary singer-songwriter Prince is now being published. Jamie Yuccas reports on how the manuscript by Prince Rogers Nelson came to light, and talks with editor Dan Piepenbring, who helped Prince tell his story, including how the people in Prince’s life made him the artist he was. Yuccas also talks with representatives of Prince’s estate about the vault of previously-unreleased music that is now being made public

CBS

60 Minutes, then God Friended Me, NCSI Los Angeles, the Madame Secretary at 10 pm

NBC

Sunday Night Football

Thank you for making Eyewitness News Part of your Day!!