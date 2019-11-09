From the Producers Pod: November 9-10, 2019

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

Eyewitness News will present a special program called “Veterans Voices”. The half-hour show will highlight some area Veterans and programs. Mark Hiller features the work of Veterans Court in Lackawanna County. Learn how the court is designed to help a veteran who may have had a scrape with the law get back on track in life.

Meet Janice Gavern, an Air Force Veteran and a very strong advocate for women in the military who has a unique presentation to highlight military service. Cody Butler will have Janice’s story.

Nick Toma will sit down with Judge Tom Munley to hear about the Judge’s service in Vietnam and his journey home and how it changed and inspired him to be a voice for veterans- and host of Eyewitness News Veterans Views.

Photojournalist Tom Gregory has the story of Claudette Williams, a Retired Sergeant Major and proud veteran from Monroe County. She wanted to give women veterans like herself a voice- so she opened a museum dedicated to women in the military in Monroe County.

Veterans Voices airs November 10 at 12 midnight and Monday, November 11 at 7:30 pm on WYOU

**Then join us on November 21 at Mohegan Sun Casino for a Veterans Expo. There we will feature information, displays and much more all to benefit the men and women who served our country.

* On Sunday’s Newsmakers- the United Way Wyoming Valley will be the featured topic.

Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Bill Jones, CEO, and President of the United Way of the Wyoming Valley.

Jones will discuss the ALICE initiative which focuses on helping families who are having a difficult time financially. He will also talk about the many programs the United Way offers to help lift community members from poverty.

The Dolly Parton Library and Success by Six programs will also be discussed. Jones will also highlight the Nurse’s Pantry which is a unique United Way Program in the Wyoming Valley.

The program will air Sunday, November 10 at 6:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania” Dennis takes look at some of the big issues across the Commonwealth.

This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

Hello and Goodbyes: We welcome Ryan Kim to our Producers Pod. Ryan is our newest producer in the Pod.

The Pod is also sending best wishes to our digital producer Ron Williams who is leaving us to begin a new chapter in his life. Ron is has been my pleasure to work with you – good luck and Angel Blessings!

*Check out Keystone Creations Exclusively here on PAHomepage- Eyewitness News Reporter Kristina Shalhoup is your guide some interesting businesses right here in NEPA.

Jane King’s KA-Ching Report is out. Click here Don’t forget to tune in for Jane King’s Reports every morning on Eyewitness News.

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

*Kevin Hayes showed us how a community is coming together to support a young football player, Jaden Lieby, injured during a recent game.

Kevin also goes in-depth with Plymouth Borough’s youngest council member elect ever about the election process and a commitment to service.

* Rachael Espailatt showed us how a game of basketball is being used to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and youth in the area. This game between the Bellevue Youth and Scranton Police Department at United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania

*Rachael also attended a wonderful birthday party where everyone was 100 yeas old or older!

* Revathi Janaswamy took us to Misercordia University were they unveiled a special statue on campus,

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

*Candy’s Place is hosting a fundraiser Winter Wonderland, One Holiday Stop Shoppe and Artisan Fair on December 7

*Victorian Christmas Celebration in Williamsport is set!

* The Misericordia Players will present “The Drowsy Chaperone,” a heartfelt parody of the musical comedies of the 1920’s, on Nov. 21-24 on the campus of Misericordia University

*The Cooperage Project hosts the 3rd Annual Maple City Jazz Festival.

*Steamtown National Historic Site welcomes the public to visit “Lest We Forget,” a traveling exhibit remembering those who fought in World War I. This “mobile museum” will be available for viewing for one-day only, Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2019.

Join the Team:

Join the team on Saturday 6 am and 8 am and Sunday Morning at 6 am and 9 am Morgan Parrish along with Logan Westrope

Mark Hiller, Kristina Shalhoup and Mike Gilbert will be here on for Eyewitness News at 6 and 11 (on WBRE/WYOU)

On Sunday, Candice Kelly and Nick Toma , Josh Hodell, – AJ Donatoni for Eyewitness News –

Zach Smith on the Assignment Desk

Our Eyewitness News Producing Line-Up-







Jayne Ann Bugda- Executive Producer Special Project- Producer PAHomepage and Eyewitness News at 7 pm



Katherine Lachette- Executive Producer -News



Tim Haberski- Executive Producer -Digital

Dave Becker – Eyewitness News at 5pm









David Barr- Social Media Producer



Rachel Vitale Eyewitness News 6 – Monday through Friday

Ryan Kim, Producer



Eyewitness News at 11 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Eyewitness News Saturday and Sunday 6 and 11





.Kaitlin Sosnowski-Ayer is your 5 am and 6 am producer.



Varvara Budetti (Saturday/Sunday Morning- Monday and Tuesday- 11 pm)

What’s on TV Tonight?

Saturday, November 9 , 2019

CBS

Mom, Carol’s Second Act, All Rise followed by then 48 Hours at 10 pm

NBC

The Voice, NBC Dateline followed by the Best of Saturday Night Live

Sunday, November 10, 2019

CBS Sunday Morning

COVER STORY: Grief

Dealing with death is simply part of living life, as every person who dies leaves behind loved one who must face a grieving process. And while most of us eventually adapt to a “new normal,” one in 10 endures what researchers calls “complicated grief.” For them the acute phase of grief never lets up. Susan Spencer investigates the study of grief, and how a website, Modern Loss, is sharing personal stories of grief, loss and coping from around the world, sometimes with unexpected twists.

ART: Veterans on canvas

For her project titled “We the People,” artist Mary Whyte set out to paint 50 veterans from 50 states. The men and women included in the exhibition, now at the City Gallery in Charleston, S.C., are as diverse as the nation they served. Martha Teichner reports.

CBS

60 Minutes, then God Friended Me, NCSI Los Angeles, the Madame Secretary

NBC

Sunday Night Football

Thank you for making Eyewitness News Part of your Day!!