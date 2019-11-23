From the Producers Pod: November 23-24, 2019

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

If the only prayer you said in your whole life was, “thank you,” that would suffice. ~Meister Eckhart –from the Quote Garden!

Have a Happy and Blessed Thanksgiving Everyone!

It is a very busy Saturday! Two parades welcoming Santa and the holiday season. Scranton Santa Parade is Saturday, November 23 at 9:30 am. Wilkes-Barre’s Santa Parade steps off at 3 pm. Members of the Eyewitness News Team will be in the parade be sure to say hi! Creative Services Director Becky Stitzer will be driving our News car sure says Howdy to her too!

There are a number of activities in Downtown Wilkes-Barre before and after the parade

*Kevin Hayes put the spotlight on this year’s SAGE Award winners at the Lackawanna County Chamber celebration

* Rachael Espailatt showed us how Schuylkill County is working on Swift Justice. The DA and a Judge are working to reduce the caseload and move cases through the system.

*Rachael also stopped by the biggest Christmas Tree Auction in the world in Union County.

*Photojournalist Tom Gregory had a very touching story. A High School Student organizes a funeral for a Veteran who didn’t have a family.

*Photojournalist Joseph Butash brought back memories of the Phoebe Snow

* Revathi Janashamy Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is starting a new program to help make their dogs happier while they stay in their temporary home. The Canine Behavior and Enrichment Program was spearheaded by Jimmy Mancus, who works at the shelter.

*Logan Westrope was at Hazleton High School for a Christmas Tree Decorating Party that is quite the tradition!

*Candy’s Place is hosting a fundraiser Winter Wonderland, One Holiday Stop Shoppe and Artisan Fair on December 7- also Candy’s Place received a big donation from the Old Forge Cheerleaders

*Victorian Christmas Celebration in Williamsport is set for this weekend!

*Celebrate the 50th anniversary of PBS at a very special screening of the new film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood! Attendees have the chance to see this new film on Sunday, December 8 at Cinemark in Moosic with very special guest David Newell, who played “Speedy Delivery” man Mr. McFeely on the Mr. Rogers Neighborhood show.

*Join the Women’s Resource Center on Sunday, December 8th for the 30th Annual Santa’s Snipper’s! The “Cut-A-Thon” will be at the Career Technical Center of Lackawanna County (CTC) from 10 am – 2 pm.

