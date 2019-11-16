From the Producers Pod: November 16-17, 2019

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

If we were all like angels, the world would be a heavenly place. ~Author Unknown From the Quote Garden.

We welcome a little angel to our Producer Pod Family! Congratulations to Eyewitness News morning producer Kaitlin Ayers on the birth of a healthy baby girl. Audrey Rose Ayers was born at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, weighing seven pounds, 10 ounces. The Ayers family is doing well. Angel Blessings! To Kaitlin and her family!

Join Eyewitness News on Thursday, November 21 at Mohegan Sun Casino for a Veterans Expo. Veterans and their families will find information, displays and much more all to benefit the men and women who served our country.

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania” Dennis takes look at some of the big issues across the Commonwealth. This weekend The Secretary for The Pennsylvania Department Of Environmental Protection- Patrick McDonnell says he welcomes an investigation into permits for the Mariner East Pipelines. McDonnell spoke about the investigation for the first time on Sunday’s “This Week In Pennsylvania.” He says he’s confident the permitting process was done correctly and points to the numerous violations and fines they’ve filed against Sunoco. This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

*Check out Keystone Creations Exclusively here on PAHomepage- Eyewitness News Reporter Kristina Shalhoup is your guide some interesting businesses right here in NEPA.

Jane King's KA-Ching Report is out.

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

*Kevin Hayes stopped by Marywood University for a Master Class on Music with the Northeast Philharmonic Members

* Rachael Espailatt showed us how a game of basketball is being used to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and youth in the area. This game between the Bellevue Youth and Scranton Police Department at United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania

* Revathi Janashamy shared a great story with us. When patients visit Vision Imaging in Kingston they are greeted with a surprise. They get to meet Unice, a German Shepherd puppy who is in pre-training to be a seeing-eye dog.

Don't forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend's Community News Features.

*Candy’s Place is hosting a fundraiser Winter Wonderland, One Holiday Stop Shoppe and Artisan Fair on December 7

*Victorian Christmas Celebration in Williamsport is set!

*Celebrate the 50th anniversary of PBS at a very special screening of the new film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood! Attendees have the chance to see this new film on Sunday, December 8 at Cinemark in Moosic with very special guest David Newell, who played “Speedy Delivery” man Mr. McFeely on the Mr. Rogers Neighborhood show.

*Musicians of the First Presbyterian Church (FPC) of Clarks Summit will perform a concert on Sunday, November 17 at 4 pm in the church sanctuary.

Thank you for making Eyewitness News Part of your Day!!