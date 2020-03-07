From the Producers Pod: March 7-8, 2020

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

How many cares one loses when one decides not to be something but to be someone. ~Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel

Dress for Success is the focus of this Sunday’s Newsmakers with Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehehalshick. The organization helps to empower women with job skills and the attire they need to enter the workforce. Bugda and Mehalshick will be joined by Linda Armstrong, Founder and CEO of the Dress for Success Luzerne County and Mary Ann Iezzi, Director Dress for Success Lackawanna.

Armstrong and Iezzi will explain the criteria for the program. They will also discuss various aspects of Dress for Success from teaching women job skills to help with the appropriate attire for entering the workforce.

Newsmakers will air on Sunday, March 8 at 6:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WYOU.

*I had the opportunity to attend the Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce and Dress for Success Luzerne County Luncheon on International Women’s Day at the Westmoreland Club. It was a wonderful event with guest speaker Giselle Barreto Fetterman (Pennsylvania’s Second Lady). She was a wonderful, inspiring speaker! Also attending two remarkable ladies I work with PA Live Host Haley Bianco and Morning Anchor Kelly Byrne. Plus the Remarkable Women we featured on Eyewitness News – Eileen Miller, Laura Kennedy, Sister Jean Messaros. Also attending some remarkable women from our community- Kathy Bozinski, Brittany Boote, Jill and Tyler Ryan, Amber Loomis and a host of many other fabulous women from NEPA.



*In case you missed it members of the Eyewitness News team were out and about sharing a story or two as part of Read Across America- Andy Mehalshick, Candice Kelly, Mark Hiller, Revathi Janaswamy, and Logan Westrophe.

*Anchor/Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller was busy this week- Mark was reading at several schools for Read Across America. Mark was also the master of ceremonies for the NEPA Boy Scout Council Dinner on Thursday evening and on Sunday Mark will be attending the kick off dinner for the St. Patrick’s Parade in Scranton.

Speaking of the St. Patrick’s Parade the big Scranton Parade will be held on Saturday, March 14. Mark Hiller and Candice Kelly will be your hosts for the grand parade. The parade airs at noon on WYOU and on PAHomepage.com

PAHomepage will be featuring several features on the Scranton Parade this week.

The Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Parade is next Sunday. March 15- the parade steps off 2 pm

Anchor Kelly Byrne and PA Live Host Haley Bianco introduced you to our Remarkable Women contest winner Melissa Swire- She will be heading to New York City to be part of the Mel Robbins show. Check out our Remarkable Women features on Eileen Miller, Laura Kennedy and Sister Jean Messaros, and Melissa Swire here on PAHomepage.

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania – STATE Senator Art Haywood talks about the budget debates playing out right now…and why he’s not confident Philadelphia will approve safe injection sites. This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights! Busy in the Kitchen – fun guests and more! See you this week at 4 pm for PA Live the Area’s Only Lifestyle Show.

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

* Kevin Hayes got us up to speed on the precautions being taken locally in light of the Coronavirus.

* Anja Whitehead took us to AG Day in the Elk Lake School District

*Mark Hiller took us on an interesting journey inside a life sized colon- it was to bring awareness to colon health

* And Andy Mehalshick, Cody Butler and Kevin Hayes brought us the latest from President Trump’s town hall meeting in Scranton.

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

*The Widmann Gallery at King’s College will present an exhibition of works by Kevin Yozviak. “Keep Growing” will be on display from March 30 to April 24.

* PennDOT is looking for a few good interns

*Ballet Folklorico of St. Edward’s University will bring the sights and sounds of Mexico’s traditional folklorico dances and songs to the King’s College campus for a public performance, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.

Join the Team:

Join the team on Saturday 6 am and 8 am and Sunday Morning at 6 am and 9 am Julie Dunphy along with Kasey Reigner

Mark Hiller, Logan Westrope and Mike Gilbert will be here on for Eyewitness News at 6 and 11 (on WBRE/WYOU)

On Sunday, Candice Kelly and Nick Toma , Josh Hodell, – AJ Donatoni for Eyewitness News –

Zack Smith on the Assignment Desk

Our Eyewitness News Producing Line-Up-







Jayne Ann Bugda- Executive Producer Special Project- Producer PAHomepage and Eyewitness News at 7 pm



Katherine Lachette- Executive Producer -News



Tim Haberski- Executive Producer -Digital

Dave Becker – Eyewitness News at 5pm

Kaitlin Sosnowski-Ayers is your 5 am and 6 am producer.

Rachel Vitale Digital Producer

Varvara Budetti – Digital Producer

Ryan Kim, Producer

Alex Walton, Producer

David Barr- Social Media Producer



What’s on TV Tonight?

Saturday, March 7, 2020

WYOU

FBI, NCSI Los Angeles, 48 Hours

WBRE

AHL Hockey

Sunday, March 8, 2020

CBS Sunday Morning:

WYOU

God Friended Me, NCIS Los Angles, and NCIS- New Orleans

WBRE

Little Big Shots, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Good Girls

Thank you for making Eyewitness News Part of your Day!!