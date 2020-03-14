From the Producers Pod: March 14 and 15, 2020

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!
Take charge of your health — be your own guardian angel. ~Terri Guillemets from the Quote Garden
*Hope you are well! Remember to wash your hands, cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough! Stay up to date on the coronavirus here on PAHomepage.com!
The St. Patrick’s Parade in Scranton as you know was postponed due to the coronavirus. But don’t despair you can enjoy last year’s parade. WYOU will rebroadcast the parade Saturday, March 14 at noon.
Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania”. The latest from the state capitol This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE
Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights! Busy in the Kitchen – fun guests and more! See you this week at 4 pm for PA Live the Area’s Only Lifestyle Show.
Got a Question?
If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com
If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com
Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU
Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!
* Kevin Hayes got us up to speed on area libraries preparing to upgrade their digital libraries
* The city of Wilkes-Barre has a new fire truck! It’s blessed and ready to roll!
*Photojournalist Joseph Butash stopped by a Scranton Bakery for some Saint Patrick Day delights
* And Photojournalist Joey Dominick spent a beautiful March day outdoors with others enjoying the Mild March weather.
Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.
*The Widmann Gallery at King’s College will present an exhibition of works by Kevin Yozviak. “Keep Growing” will be on display from March 30 to April 24.
* PennDOT is looking for a few good interns
*Plow Day 2020 in Schuylkill County!
Saturday, March 14, 2020
NCSI Los Angeles, Seal Team followed by 48 Hours
The Fate of the Furious
Sunday, March 15, 2020
CBS Sunday Morning:
Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning! Here’s a sample of what’s in store!
A LOOK BACK: A history of “Sunday
Morning”
Jane Pauley looks back at the very beginning of “Sunday Morning” in 1979, and how over the last four decades the broadcast has stayed true to Charles Kuralt’s vision – traveling the back roads, taking our audience places and showing them things they wouldn’t see anywhere else on television, to make sure “gentler subjects” get their due.
A LOOK BACK: The roads less traveled
For 40 years, “Sunday Morning” correspondents have meandered from exotic destinations and out-of-the-way places to our own backyards. Lee Cowan takes on a Sunday Drive through the past.
God Friended Me, a double dose of NCIS- New Orleans
Little Big Shots, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Good Girls
Thank you for making Eyewitness News Part of your Day!!