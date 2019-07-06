Keep WBRE!

From the Producers Pod: July 6-7, 2019

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!   

“Two kinds of gratitude: The sudden kind we feel for what we take; the larger kind we feel for what we give”. ~Edwin Arlington Robinson    From the Quote Garden.

Eyewitness News is celebrating Christmas in July!  The Christmas season is over that doesn’t mean local families are no longer in need. One in five children face hunger in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, but with your gift, we can put fresh and healthy food on their tables.  Help us with a monetary or food donation.  Click here for more info

This week in PA_1499303314457.jpgJoin Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania.  Fallout for Fetterman, the response from Republicans this week after last week’s fireworks on the Senate floor and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale joins Dennis to talk about his next big political race..

  This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE   

Keystone_Creations__Mariano_s_La_Puccia_1_20190618203727*Check out Keystone Creations Exclusively here on PAHomepage-  Eyewitness News Reporter Kristina Shalhoup is your guide some interesting businesses right here in NEPA

 *PodcastDontMiss_1551194767348.jpgHave you check out our new Podcasts?  They are hosted by Nick Toma and produced by Ron Williams.  Interesting topics!     This week’s topic the Resignation of Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright

Gaming Money_4563104274881922625 Jane King’s KA-Ching Report is out.  Click here     Don’t forget to tune in for Jane King’s Reports every morning on Eyewitness News.

   PA Live! BBQ Beast June 28, 2019Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco and Bryan Scofield checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights!

   In the PA Live Kitchen This Week- Another great week of recipes and more!  Join us in the PA Live Kitchen every day at 4 pm on PA Live!

 Monday      Ty Snder

Tuesday         Cooper’s   

Wednesday       Carini Pizza                   

Thursday         TBA   

Friday              Eat Up Now

Don’t forget on Tuesday we try out a new product!  The Tuesday Tryout on PA Live!

 Veterans Views jab_1552186303902.jpg.jpg  If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418.  You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

 Law_and_You_February_21__2019_5_20190217033607If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call  570-706-7429.   You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Financial_Forum_June_13__2019_4_20190425171408Got a question about your finances?  Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese-   Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm  Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It-   Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage! 

 *   Anja Whitehead brought us a moment of zen on Fourth of July morning with some early morning yoga with music provided by Northeast PA Philharmonic

*  Andy Mehalshick brought us the story of Army recruiter, 28-year-old Isaiah Locklear  who is being hailed as a hero for helping shooting victims at a California Mall.  Locklear has ties to Hazleton.

* Brianna Strunk had the story of a welcome home for another PA Patriot Master Sergeant Kevin Roberts!

*Revathi Janaswamy has a PA Homepage digital story on the restoring of a trolley in Luzerne County!

 Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage.   This Weekend’s Community News Features.

 *   Want to get involved? The Schuylkill County Fair is always seeking new volunteers to help us present a successful event.

*   The Cooperage Project is pleased to announce it has received a $5,000 grant from the PPL Foundation.

*   Come to downtown Lewisburg on Friday July 12, 2019 (rain date July 19) between 5:00 and 7:30 pm and make Lewisburg even more beautiful with your sidewalk chalk drawing skills (at least until it rains again)! Registration begins at 5:00pm in front of Brushstrokes Gallery, Art Supplies and Framing, 340 Market Street. There is no early registration and you must register in person

   Join the team on Saturday 6 am and 8 am   and Sunday Morning at  7 am and 9 am   Brianna Strunk  along with Logan Westrope

    Mark Hiller,  Kristina Shalhoup and Robin Deehan will be here on for Eyewitness News at 6 and 11 (on WBRE/WYOU)

 Producer Katie McMahon

On Sunday, Candice Kelly and Nick Toma  , Josh Hodell, – AJ Donatoni  for Eyewitness News  –   

    Weekend producer   –   Katie McMahon

  Zack Smith on the Assignment Desk

 Our Eyewitness News Producing Line-Up-  

 
  
  Jayne Ann Bugda- Senior Producer PAHomepage  and Eyewitness News at 7 pm 
      

  Dave Becker  –  Eyewitness News at  11 am and Noon.


  Katherine Lachette- Eyewitness at 5

 
    Ron Williams and David Barr-  Social Media

   Rachel Vitale  Eyewitness News 6  – Monday through Friday
 
 Katey McMahon-  Eyewitness News at 11 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Eyewitness News Saturday and Sunday 6 and 11

  
 .Kaitlin Sosnowski-Ayer is your 5 am and 6 am  producer.
 
   Varvara Budetti (Saturday/Sunday Morning-  Monday and Tuesday- 11 pm)

What’s on TV Tonight?

 Saturday, July 6, 2019

CBS

   Million Dollar Mile followed by two episodes of 48 Hours –   at  9 pm

NBC

 Coke Zero Sugar 400 from Daytona International Speedway

Sunday,  July 7, 2019

CBS – Sunday Morning

  O’L MAN RIVER – Mo Rocca takes a trip down the majestic Mississippi River, past and present.

WHERE’S THE BEEF? – NPR food and nutrition correspondent Allison Aubrey looks into the growing interest in “meatless meat,” meat substitutes that increasingly taste like the real thing.

A SUMMER SONG – AMERICA – John Blackstone catches up with members of the classic rock band America (“A Horse with No Name”), who are celebrating their 50th anniversary together with a summer tour.

DAPPER DAN – Michelle Miller talks with trend-setting clothing designer Daniel Day, best known as Dapper Dan, who talks about his craft and his new memoir “Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem.”

APOLLO 11 – Tracy Smith looks at the history and legacy of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing through the “hidden figures” of the space program, the seamstresses who sewed the suits that went to the moon. Smith also talks with Harrison Schmidt, one of the four surviving astronauts to have walked on the moon.

STREET ART – Serena Altschul talks with curator and ex-graffiti artist, Roger Gastman, who traces the evolution from ‘vandalism’ to celebrated though occasionally criminal cultural expression with his art show, “Beyond the Streets.”

OPINION – Jim Gaffigan has some thoughts on cheeseburgers.

60 Minutes

 AOL co-founder Steve Case claims venture capital investment is lacking in middle America;

 A group of scientists in Siberia is working to recreate the Ice Age.

CBS

 Big Brother, Instinct followed by the Good Fight at 10 pm  

NBC

 America’s Got Talent at 8 pm  

Thank you for making Eyewitness News Part of your Day!!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

