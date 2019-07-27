From the Producers Pod: July 27-28, 2019

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

We wish our good friend and colleague Brianna Strunk much luck and love as she begins a new chapter in her life. Brianna is beginning a new job in our area in Monroe County- we will see her- but we will miss her here at Eyewitness News-

Join us for Williamsport Beyond Baseball 2019! Kelly Byrne and Chris Langlois are your hosts. First get to know the area better with Williamsport Chamber of Commerce President Jason Fink. Then we’ll explore the Pajama Factory with Joe Garrison. It’s a place filled with history and inspiration.

From there we will give a toast to Therapy Brewing! Chris Langlois explains how three friends came together to create a new business and craft beers. Then we’ll venture with Morgan Parrish to Williamsport’s oldest Winery Oregon Hill to learn about passion behind the fine wine of Williamsport. Our next stop is with Kelly Byrne for stop at Bastress Mountain Winery and Mountain Top Distillery- a unique pairing in a beautiful setting.

Then we are sure you will flip for the Kaos Fun Zone in Liberty Arena- Williamsport’s newest place for fun and games and more! Kelly takes us to the new place for fun for the young and the young at heart!

We will also feature the World of Little League Museum and the Thomas T. Taber Museum.

Williamsport Beyond Baseball 2019 airs Saturday, July 27 at 11 am on WYOU and will repeat at 11:30 pm on WBRE

E yewitness News is celebrating Christmas in July! The Christmas season is over that doesn’t mean local families are no longer in need. One in five children face hunger in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, but with your gift, we can put fresh and healthy food on their tables. Help us with a monetary or food donation. Click here for more info

Also! Senator Yudichak’ office is hosting a SHINE School Supply Drive Your donations will benefit the students at the SHINE centers. To donate, place school supplies in a drop box at any location. Drop boxes will be available at Senator Yudichak’s office, Saint Faustina Parish, Mill Memorial Library, Kelsey’s Restaurant, Saint Leo’s Church, Saint Aloysius Church, Staples, Barnes & Noble, Valley Pools and Spas, and Back Road Ale House, Eyewitness News Lobby. They can also be dropped off at the SHINE office at Wilkes University. The Collection runs through August 10.

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania” how much of a raise in the minimum wage would state republicans be willing to consider? State Rep. Stan Saylor discusses it on this week in Pennsylvania… Why he says there was no compromise before the budget passed… Despite republicans softening their stance… And how far he predicts the debate will go in the fall..

This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

*Check out Keystone Creations Exclusively here on PAHomepage- Eyewitness News Reporter Kristina Shalhoup is your guide some interesting businesses right here in NEPA

*Have you check out our new Podcasts? They are hosted by Nick Toma and produced by Ron Williams. Interesting topics! This week the Wyoming Valley West Controversial Lunch Letter

* Love History? Check out a new feature on PAHomepage- Eyewitness to History we go back in time and take a look at what was making news years ago!

Jane King’s KA-Ching Report is out. Click here Don’t forget to tune in for Jane King’s Reports every morning on Eyewitness News.

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco and Bryan Scofield checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights!

In the PA Live Kitchen This Week- Another great week of recipes and more! Join us in the PA Live Kitchen every day at 4 pm on PA Live!

Monday White House Diner

Tuesday Sprinkles and Shakes

Wednesday Beer House

Thursday NE Snacks

Friday Wilkes-Barre Monday at Market

Don’t forget on Tuesday we try out a new product! The Tuesday Tryout on PA Live!

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage

*Kevin Hayes has a birthday times three. A cute story from Pottsville!

*Mark Hiller – spent some time with the Royal School of Church Music’s choir

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

* The Schuylkill County Fair opens Monday, July 29! Plenty to see and do

* he Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania McDowell Institute for Teacher Excellence in Positive Behavior Support received a $2,700 gift from the Columbia Montour Snyder Union (CMSU) Counties of Central Pennsylvania Service System

* The heart of downtown Scranton will be the basketball center of the northeast once again when Lackawanna County hosts its annual 3 on 3 tournament on July 26, 27, and 28.

What’s on TV Tonight?

Saturday, July 27, 2019

CBS

Million Dollar Mile followed by two episodes of 48 Hours – at 9 pm and 10 pm

NBC

Bring the Funny at 8 pm Dateline NBC at 9 pm

Sunday, July 28, 2019

CBS – Sunday Morning

COVER STORY: Calling it quits: When leaving your job is the right thing to do

Many Americans with full-time jobs say they daydream about leaving those jobs far behind. But giving up an unsatisfying career (and the paycheck with it) is not just a fantasy, say those who have experienced the joy of quitting. Tony Dokoupil reports.

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!: Work remotely? Tulsa, Oklahoma wants you (and your laptop) to move With countless people working remotely from their homes, does it really matter where they live? According to Tulsa, Oklahoma, no! The city of 400,000 that has plenty of hip coffee shops, bustling bars, and a thriving arts district also wants more telecommuters, and is willing to pay you $10,000 to relocate there. Conor Knighton talks with people who have picked up and moved to the Sooner State after signing up for the Tulsa Remote program.

FOOD: A slice of the pizza business

For one week every year, the center of the known pizza universe isn’t Naples, Italy, or New York (or even Chicago); it’s Las Vegas, when the International Pizza Expo rolls into town, bringing with it thousands of professional pizza-makers, and those dreaming of getting into the business. Luke Burbank talks with aspiring pizzeria owners, and those who have pursued their dreams and are now rolling in dough.

60 Minutes

CBS

Big Brother, Instinct followed by the Good Fight at 10 pm

NBC

Track and Field Event Followed America’s Got Talent

