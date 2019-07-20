From the Producers Pod: July 20-21, 2019

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

Don’t knock the weather; nine-tenths of the people couldn’t start a conversation if it didn’t change once in a while. ~Kin Hubbard From the Quote Garden

It is going to be very hot this weekend! Keep an eye on each other- your family and neighbors- stay hydrated- take it easy! Don’t forget your pets- they need water and shade too!

Download the Eyewitness News Weather APP for updates.

Eyewitness News is celebrating Christmas in July! The Christmas season is over that doesn’t mean local families are no longer in need. One in five children face hunger in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, but with your gift, we can put fresh and healthy food on their tables. Help us with a monetary or food donation. Click here for more info

Also! Senator Yudichak’ office is hosting a SHINE School Supply Drive Your donations will benefit the students at the SHINE centers. To donate, place school supplies in a dropbox at any location. Drop boxes will be available at Senator Yudichak’s office, Saint Faustina Parish, Mill Memorial Library, Kelsey’s Restaurant, Saint Leo’s Church, Saint Aloysius Church, Staples, Barnes & Noble, Valley Pools and Spas, and Back Road Ale House, Eyewitness News Lobby. They can also be dropped off at the SHINE office at Wilkes University. The collection runs through August 10.

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania” The contention at the capitol came to a head this past budget season but can lawmakers move past it? On “This Week in Pennsylvania” a look at the upcoming event that could help make that happen…

This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

We are getting ready for Williamsport Beyond Baseball! A look at some of the great places to visit while at the Little League World Series. The Program is hosted by Kelly Byrne and Chris Langlois. It airs SATURDAY, JULY 27, 2019 — 11:00 am on WYOU SUNDAY, JULY 28, 2019 — 11:30 PM on WBRE

*Check out Keystone Creations Exclusively here on PAHomepage- Eyewitness News Reporter Kristina Shalhoup is your guide some interesting businesses right here in NEPA

*Have you check out our new Podcasts? They are hosted by Nick Toma and produced by Ron Williams. Interesting topics!

* Love History? Check out a new feature on PAHomepage- Eyewitness to History we go back in time and take a look at what was making news years ago!

Jane King’s KA-Ching Report is out. Click here Don’t forget to tune in for Jane King’s Reports every morning on Eyewitness News.

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco and Bryan Scofield checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights!

In the PA Live Kitchen This Week- Another great week of recipes and more! Join us in the PA Live Kitchen every day at 4 pm on PA Live!

Monday Olive Garden

Tuesday TBA

Wednesday Blue Ridge Winery

Thursday TBA

Friday Chill Out Ice Cream

Don’t forget on Tuesday we try out a new product! The Tuesday Tryout on PA Live!

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

* Logan Westrope got us ready for the heat wave!

* Brianna Strunk introduced us the Manfred the new k-9 in the Wayne County Sheriff’s department

*Mark Hiller had an interesting Healthbeat on a dance class for those with Parkinson’s Disease

*Rachael Espaillat had a wonderful story about the Schuylkill Lions Club giving a woman a very precious gift… the gift of sight.

*Kevin Hayes took us the Sire Stakes Fair Race at Silver Springs Ranch.

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

* Want to get involved? The Schuylkill County Fair is always seeking new volunteers to help us present a successful event.

* The Newport Township. Crime Watch, with the Newport Township police department, will be participating in National Night Out.

* The heart of downtown Scranton will be the basketball center of the northeast once again when Lackawanna County hosts its annual 3 on 3 tournament on July 26, 27, and 28.

Join the Team:

Join the team on Saturday 6 am and 8 am and Sunday Morning at 7 am and 9 am Brianna Strunk along with Logan Westrope

Mark Hiller, Kristina Shalhoup and Robin Deehan will be here on for Eyewitness News at 6 and 11 (on WBRE/WYOU)

Producer Katie McMahon

On Sunday, Candice Kelly and Nick Toma , Josh Hodell, – AJ Donatoni for Eyewitness News –

Weekend producer – Katie McMahon

Zack Smith on the Assignment Desk

Our Eyewitness News Producing Line-Up-







Jayne Ann Bugda- Senior Producer PAHomepage and Eyewitness News at 7 pm





Dave Becker – Eyewitness News at 11 am and Noon.





Katherine Lachette- Eyewitness at 5





Ron Williams and David Barr- Social Media



Rachel Vitale Eyewitness News 6 – Monday through Friday



Katey McMahon- Eyewitness News at 11 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Eyewitness News Saturday and Sunday 6 and 11





.Kaitlin Sosnowski-Ayer is your 5 am and 6 am producer.



Varvara Budetti (Saturday/Sunday Morning- Monday and Tuesday- 11 pm)

What’s on TV Tonight?

Saturday, July 20, 2019

CBS

Million Dollar Mile followed by two episodes of 48 Hours – at 9 pm and 10 pm

NBC

Bring the Funny at 8 pm Dateline NBC at 9 pm

Sunday, July 21, 2019

CBS – Sunday Morning

COVER STORY: “Mike Wallace is here”

Four words that struck terror into the hearts of shady businessmen and corrupt politicians – “Mike Wallace is here” – also comprise the title of a new documentary that depicts the dramatic life and career of the legendary CBS News correspondent, whose no-holds-barred interview style and indefatigable showmanship helped make “60 Minutes” must-see TV. Rita Braver talks with filmmaker Avi Belkin (who was granted unprecedented access to CBS News’ archives), and with Mike’s son, “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace, about building a career in the footsteps of a giant.

ALMANAC: New York City’s Central Park

On July 21, 1853, hundreds of acres of land in the center of Manhattan were set aside for parkland, ultimately developed into one of the world’s most glorious public spaces. Lee Cowan reports.

MUSIC: ZZ Top

The band ZZ Top is marking 50 years together, with a new remastered collection of their greatest hits, “Goin’ 50.” Jim Axlerod talks with guitarist Billy Gibbons, bassist Dusty Hill, and drummer Frank Beard (the one without a beard) who are still working hard to make their pedal-to-the-metal, bluesy country rock seem so easy.

And much more!

60 Minutes

CBS

Big Brother, Instinct followed by the Good Fight at 10 pm

NBC

America’s Got Talent at 8 pm Followed Bring on the Funny at 10 pm

Thank you for making Eyewitness News Part of your Day!!