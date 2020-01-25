From the Producers Pod: January 25-26, 2020

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania”- A shake-up coming to the State House. Dennis Owens talks with political analysts about Representative Mike Turzai’s retirement announcement and how it could impact the balance of power in Pennsylvania. Plus, State Senator Doug Mastriano discusses the latest human trafficking bills at the capitol. This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

* Eyewitness News Photojournalist Joseph Butash and Anja Whitehead feature Critically acclaimed local artist Barbara Remington who passed away at the age of 90. She was the illustrator of the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” books and lived in Susquehanna County

* Mike Gilbert headed to Mount Carmel to talk football with Kansas City Chief’s GM Brett Veach’s family and football coaches!

*Logan Westrope- went in search of answers concerning the appearance of ‘lake gulls’ that are appearing in our region.

*Nick Toma – spoke with area businessman Thom Greco about the untimely demise of “Planter’s Peanut Mascot Mr. Peanut” in an upcoming Big Game Commercial –as many of you know Mr. Peanut has roots in Wilkes- Barre.

* The registration period for the 2020 Troop N Sunny Day Camp Cadet program is now open.

* The Sand Lot, a core project group of Leadership Wilkes-Barre, is holding a fundraiser on January 31, 2020, 9 p.m. at Wisecrackers Comedy Club. The Sand Lot is collaborating to revitalize and transform the spirit of the Wilkes-Barre Little League to strengthen youth and family participation, connecting all members of the community. All proceeds benefit the Wilkes-Barre Little League.

* Leadership Wilkes-Barre Team: Art Story, Restoring Verve Vertu’s Kitchen To Functionality and Beyond! Fundraising Event Scheduled for Saturday, February 8th 5:00-8:00 p.m. Verve Vertu Art Studio 24 Main St, Dallas,

*C.H.I.P.P.S. from Hazleton will host at Cavatelli and Meatball Dinner on Sunday, January 26, 2020

