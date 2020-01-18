From the Producers Pod: January 18-19, 2020 Edition

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

The time is always right to do what is right. ~Martin Luther King, Jr. (From the Quote Garden)

Eyewitness News and Weather have you covered this weekend as a winter storm rolls through the region. Watch on-air and online for the latest. And don’t forget to download the Eyewitness News Weather APP. Please safe when traveling!

The Producers Pod welcomes our new reporter and weekend morning anchor Julie Dunphy to the team. Julie begins this weekend!

Join AJ Donatoni, Mike Gilbert and Sports Photojournalist Richie Charneski for “Penguins Quest for the Cup”. The program will take a look at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins season so far. The program will air on Sunday, January 19 at Noon on WBRE.

On Thursday. Eyewitness News hosted the mini-telethon Blood Saves Lives. We teamed with the American Red Cross to encourage people to sign up for an appointment to give blood. You can still sign up here on PAHomepage.com

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania”- Coming up on This Week in Pennsylvania. A fiery debate over games of skill… They’re played at convenience stores and bars across the state. So who wants to get rid of them? and why. This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

Jane King’s KA-Ching Report is out. Click here Don’t forget to tune in for Jane King’s Reports every morning on Eyewitness News.

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights! Busy in the Kitchen – fun guests and more! See you this week at 4 pm for PA Live the Area’s Only Lifestyle Show.

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

*Eyewitness News Photojournalist Tom Gregory took us to the awards ceremony to honor heroes in the Poconos.

* Eyewitness News Photojournalist Joseph Butash and Anja Whitehead brought us the story of Penny Lane from Clarks Green who is creating some special drawing for the animals impacted by the bushfires in Australia.

* Revathi Janashamy’s Digital Exclusive on the little pantries scattered around Berwick and a sponsored by the United Way!

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

* The registration period for the 2020 Troop N Sunny Day Camp Cadet program is now open.

* The Leadership Wilkes-Barre Team Fostering Magic has a great project fundraiser set to help raise funds for Unicornucopia

* The Leadership Wilkes-Barre Team Keystone Generation is also working on a fundraiser and a great project to benefit Keystone Mission.

*C.H.I.P.P.S. will host at Cavatelli and Meatball Dinner on Sunday, January 26, 2020

Join the Team:

Join the team on Saturday 6 am and 8 am and Sunday Morning at 6 am and 9 am Julie Dunphy along with Logan Westrope

Mark Hiller, Kristina Shalhoup and Mike Gilbert will be here on for Eyewitness News at 6 and 11 (on WBRE/WYOU)

On Sunday, Candice Kelly and Nick Toma , Josh Hodell, – AJ Donatoni for Eyewitness News –

Zack Smith on the Assignment Desk

Our Eyewitness News Producing Line-Up-







Jayne Ann Bugda- Executive Producer Special Project- Producer PAHomepage and Eyewitness News at 7 pm



Katherine Lachette- Executive Producer -News



Tim Haberski- Executive Producer -Digital

Dave Becker – Eyewitness News at 5pm









David Barr- Social Media Producer



Rachel Vitale Eyewitness News 6 – Monday through Friday

Ryan Kim, Producer



Eyewitness News at 11 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Eyewitness News Saturday and Sunday 6 and 11





.Kaitlin Sosnowski-Ayers is your 5 am and 6 am producer.



Varvara Budetti (Saturday/Sunday Morning- Monday and Tuesday- 11 pm)

What’s on TV Tonight?

Saturday, January 18 2020

NCIS: Los Angeles, Followed by two episodes of 48 Hours

WBRE

Dateline followed by Best of Saturday Night Live- at 10 pm

Sunday, January 19, 2020

CBS Sunday Morning:

COVER STORY: Caring letters

Kevin Hines is a walking miracle, having jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge and survived. But what might have kept him from jumping at all could have been something as simple as getting a letter in the mail. A long-forgotten yet simple idea is now finding success as a tool for suicide prevention. Lee Cowan reports.

ART: Monet

Claude Monet (1840-1926) was one of the most innovative painters to stand astride two art movements: Impressionism in the 19th century, and the modern art age of the 20th. Barry Petersen visits the Denver Art Museum, which is currently staging the country’s largest Monet exhibit in more than two decades, and talks with curators at the Art Institute of Chicago, about the artist’s fascination with light, and how tragedy colored his work

MUSIC: Mumford & Sons

Mumford & Sons are one of music’s most unlikely success stories. The British group broke through with a banjo-driven folk/rock sound that, Rolling Stone wrote, was “like a horse and buggy designed in a Tesla factory.” With the recent release of “Delta,” their third straight #1 album, they are indisputably among the biggest bands of the past decade. Anthony Mason reports.

WYOU

NCIS; FBI and NCIS New Orleans

WBRE

America’s Got Talent; Double dose of Ellen’s Game of Games

Thank you for making Eyewitness News Part of your Day!!