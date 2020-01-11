From the Producers Pod: January 11-12, 2020

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

I like people who don’t take life too seriously but who do take very seriously the gratitude for being alive. ~Terri Guillemets From the Quote Garden

The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development will be the focus of this Sunday’s Newsmakers. Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Teri Ooms, Executive Director Institute of Public Policy and Economic Development and Susan Magnotta, Director of Community Outreach.

Ooms and Magnotta will talk about the group’s recent research and the impact it will have on determining what programs and services are needed in our region.

The Institute was formed as a partnership of 13 colleges and Universities in the Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre/ Hazleton Metropolitan Statistical Area and the business community.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, January 12 at 6:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

Eyewitness News and the American Red Cross are partnering for the Blood Saves Lives Telethon and are urging individuals to make an appointment to give blood now to help ensure blood products are available for patients. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. And your blood donation can save up to 3 lives!

On January 16, 2020 beginning at 4:00 pm, we will host a telethon with The American Red Cross during Pa Live and Eyewitness News. Watch and see how you can save lives in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania”- The charter school debate is intensifying at the state capitol. Governor Wolf is calling for reforms. Charter School Advocates are calling for innovation. On This Week In Pennsylvania, Susan Spicka with Education Voters P-A told Dennis Owens issues of accountability, performance and funding need to be addressed. Ana Meyer with the Pennsylvania Coalition Of Public Charter Schools said Governor Wolf is the biggest reason there’s been no action. This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

Jane King’s KA-Ching Report is out. Click here Don’t forget to tune in for Jane King’s Reports every morning on Eyewitness News.

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights! Busy in the Kitchen – fun guests and more! See you this week at 4 pm for PA Live the Area’s Only Lifestyle Show.

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

*Several area mayors took the oath of office in Williamsport, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre!

*Kevin Hayes remembered the Molly Maguires 50th anniversary with a special showing of the film at the FM Kirby Center.

*Eyewitness News Photojournalist Tom Gregory gave us a tour of An old tunnel that was used to move goods and even customers into the Wyckoff Department Store in Stroudsburg has been the hold up on a demolition project of a county owned building. !

* Eyewitness News Photojournalist Joseph Butash and Anja Whitehead brought us the musical notes on an upcoming concert that is bringing together two area school districts.

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

* The registration period for the 2020 Troop N Sunny Day Camp Cadet program is now open.

*Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be offering grief support group at their center in Forty Fort.

* RiverVibes is pleased to welcome back The Sea The Sea to the Cooperage stage on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30pm.

* The city of Moosic in Lackawanna County will be featured in VIA’s “Our Town” series. “Our Town Moosic” will be a “day-in-the-life” one-hour video scrapbook focusing on the people, places and happenings of Moosic, Pennsylvania, as seen through the eyes of its residents.

Join the Team:

Join the team on Saturday 6 am and 8 am and Sunday Morning at 6 am and 9 am Morgan Parrish along with Logan Westrope

Mark Hiller, Kristina Shalhoup and Mike Gilbert will be here on for Eyewitness News at 6 and 11 (on WBRE/WYOU)

On Sunday, Candice Kelly and Nick Toma, Josh Hodell, – AJ Donatoni for Eyewitness News –

Zack Smith on the Assignment Desk

Our Eyewitness News Producing Line-Up-







Jayne Ann Bugda- Executive Producer Special Project- Producer PAHomepage and Eyewitness News at 7 pm



Katherine Lachette- Executive Producer -News



Tim Haberski- Executive Producer -Digital

Dave Becker – Eyewitness News at 5pm







David Barr- Social Media Producer



Rachel Vitale Eyewitness News 6 – Monday through Friday

Ryan Kim, Producer



Eyewitness News at 11 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Eyewitness News Saturday and Sunday 6 and 11





.Kaitlin Sosnowski-Ayers is your 5 am and 6 am producer.



Varvara Budetti (Saturday/Sunday Morning- Monday and Tuesday- 11 pm)

What’s on TV Tonight?

Saturday, January 11, 2020

WYOU

NFL Playoffs

WBRE

8:00 PM Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector (NBC) HD

9:00 PM Dateline Saturday Night Mystery (NBC) HD

Sunday, January 12, 2029

CBS Sunday Morning

COVER STORY: Octopus

The octopus is one of the most bizarre life forms on Earth – one of the smartest, most interesting, and most alien. It can camouflage itself in a flash, squeeze its entire body through a one-inch hole, and use their brains (yes, it has nine of them) to think and play. Chip Reid visits scientists at New England Aquarium in Boston, and the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Mass., and talks with Sy Montgomery, author of “The Soul of an Octopus,” about these curious creatures.

ART: Monet

Claude Monet (1840-1926) was one of the most innovative painters to stand astride two art movements: Impressionism in the 19th century, and the modern art age of the 20th. Barry Petersen visits the Denver Art Museum, which is currently staging the country’s largest Monet exhibit in more than two decades, and talks with curators at the Art Institute of Chicago, about the artist’s fascination with light, and how tragedy colored his work.

WYOU



7:00 – 8:00PM 60 MINUTES

8:00 – 9:00PM NCIS

9:00 – 10:00PM FBI

10:00 – 11:00PM NCIS: NEW ORLEANS

WBRE

7:00 PM America’s Got Talent

9:00 PM Ellen’s Game of Games

10 :00 PM Ellen’s Game of Games (

Thank you for making Eyewitness News Part of your Day!!