From the Producers Pod: February 8-9, 2020

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

The NAACP will be the focus of this Sunday’s Newsmakers. Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Ronald L Felton, President and David Yonki, 1st Vice President of the Wilkes-Barre Chapter of the NAACP.

Felton and Yonki will discuss the NAACP’s continuing mission to ensure equal rights for all. They will also talk about the group’s proud past and what the future holds for the organization.

Newsmakers airs this Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

I invited you to join us for “Hidden History: Celebrating Black History Month”. We are working on a number of features focusing on the rich African American history and some new history being made in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Hidden History will air on WBRE, Saturday, February 22nd at 7 p-m and Sunday , February 23rd at 11:30 p-m. The program will also air on WYOU Sunday, February 23rd At Noon And Thursday, February 27th At 7:30 P-M.

*Join Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hayes as he takes us on a tour through the Tobyhanna Army Depot for a special report entitled “Ensuring Freedom” February 12 and 13 at 6 pm on Eyewitness News.

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania -State Representative Barbara Gleim talks about her push to revitalize the agriculture and tourism industry in Pennsylvania. Why she says her bill isn’t getting the traction it should. Plus- she talks about the “Women For Trump” event she attended earlier this week.

This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights! Busy in the Kitchen – fun guests and more! See you this week at 4 pm for PA Live the Area’s Only Lifestyle Show.

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

*Revathi Janaswamy has a digital exclusive on a wonderful program being offered at Misericordia University. Students and members of the University’s Swim team are teaching youngsters with autism

*Logan Westrope- Check out the Wally Fest Festivities- in Lake Wallenpaupack area: the events will go on inside this weekend

* Mark Hiller stopped by the “Black Scranton Project’ pop-up art show. The event is going on this month,

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

* Harness Racing begins a new season at Mohegan Sun Pocono .

* Cold weather means one thing for the second weekend of February in the Lake Wallenpaupack area: Wally Ice Fest.

* Bloomsburg Children’s Museum Celebrating 35 Years of Educational Play, Learning and Discovery:

Volunteer Fair and Birthday Celebration Announced

*Pocono Raceway CEO, Nick Igdalsky, and President, Ben May, are excited to announce recent staff additions, promotions and strategic employee movement.

* The South Creek Lions are hosting a Food Drive through February, 29th 2020. Collections Boxes are located at Woody’s Country Store, Shedden’s and the Dollar General and the Gillett Branch of First Citizens Community Bank.

*The King’s College Theatre Department will present one of William Shakespeare’s most tragic stories, “King Lear.”

COVER STORY: Intimacy on screen

Movies have long had stunt coordinators to oversee action scenes. But In the era of #MeToo, there’s a new focus on how romantic scenes are filmed for movies and TV. It’s led to the rise of a new figure on set: the intimacy coordinator, who helps actors and directors choreograph and act out sexual encounters safely and effectively. Rita Braver talks with Alicia Rodis, of Intimacy Directors International, about how the HBO series “The Deuce” changed the way actors get up-close-and-personal.

Carmen Miranda

On February 9, 1909, the samba singer, dancer and star of Hollywood musicals – celebrated as the “lady with the tutu-frutti hat” – was born. Jane Pauley reports

Small town theater

Sixty-five-year-old Craig Smith has loved movies his whole life. So much so that, about 10 years ago, he took a leap of faith, and his life savings, to turn an old firehouse in Kingston, Washington, into the tiny town’s only movie house. But running a theater that’s practically a one-man operation isn’t easy, and Smith has faced difficulties that have stirred the community to help. Lee Cowan takes in a show at the Firehouse Theater.

