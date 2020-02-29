From the Producers Pod: February 29 – March 1, 2020

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

.

Music is well said to be the speech of angels. ~Thomas Carlyle, “The Opera” from the Quote Garden

I had the wonderful opportunity to see the Howard Gospel Choir of Howard University on Friday evening at the FM Kirby Center. The Choir presented a beautiful, inspiring, and uplifting evening of song and praise. If you have the opportunity to see them perform I highly recommend it. This was the choir’s second visit to our area.

Enjoy your Leap Year Day!

* What is the Eyewitness News Team up to this weekend? The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick will be the master of ceremonies at the dinner for 2020 pack 207 Blue and Gold Banquet on March 1 at St John Bosco’s in Conyngham. The main speaker is Willy Fields. It is a night to celebrate the achievements of local Cub And Boy Scouts.

*In case you missed it members of the Eyewitness News team were out and about sharing a story or two as part of Read Across America- On Friday, PA Live Host Haley Bianco read to Kindergarten students at Neil Armstrong Elementary School in Scranton

Anchor Kelly Byrne introduced you to our second Remarkable Woman nominee Melissa Swire. Melissa along with her husband, are the co-founders of Patriot’s Cove. You can see her story right here on PAHomepage.com Kelly will introduce you to our next Remarkable Woman nominee on Tuesday.

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania – Raising a red flag about environmental issues in Pennsylvania. State Representative Greg Vitali talks about his concerns… with both sides of the aisle. Plus- the new tools to help voters ahead of the April primary

This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights! Busy in the Kitchen – fun guests and more! See you this week at 4 pm for PA Live the Area’s Only Lifestyle Show.

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

*Kristina Shalhoup introduced us to two area woman who Answered the Call to fight fires

* Cody Butler hit the ice with the Warriors Hockey team! A team made up of veterans, including Scranton native and firefighter Robert Senchak who served in the United States Army for 31 years.

*Mark Hiller brought us an interesting story about an Asylum Simulator at Misericordia University

* And Cody Butler stopped by Lackawanna College for the celebration its student-run restaurant’s one-year anniversary. Cody check out what’s new at 409 on Adams

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

* Bloomsburg Children’s Museum Celebrating 35 Years of Educational Play, Learning and Discovery:

Volunteer Fair and Birthday Celebration Announced

* Lackawanna County will be offering a Penn State Extension Master Gardener training program beginning March 24

* Walk It! Bike It! Public Program “Bicycle Wonderland, USA” will be presented Tuesday, March 3 at 7pm At the Public Library for Union County.

*Casting Call and Auditions for MPB Players “Legally Blonde”’

*On Wednesday, March 4, the Field House at Pennsylvania College of Technology will be filled with hands-on activities to spark the interests of elementary and middle school students. The public is invited to the annual Science Festival, scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m.

*Dress for Success Lackawanna Annual Luncheon will be held on April 1.

Join the Team:

Join the team on Saturday 6 am and 8 am and Sunday Morning at 6 am and 9 am Julie Dunphy along with Kasey Reigner

Mark Hiller, Logan Westrope and Mike Gilbert will be here on for Eyewitness News at 6 and 11 (on WBRE/WYOU)

On Sunday, Candice Kelly and Nick Toma , Josh Hodell, – AJ Donatoni for Eyewitness News –

Zack Smith on the Assignment Desk

Our Eyewitness News Producing Line-Up-







Jayne Ann Bugda- Executive Producer Special Project- Producer PAHomepage and Eyewitness News at 7 pm



Katherine Lachette- Executive Producer -News



Tim Haberski- Executive Producer -Digital

Dave Becker – Eyewitness News at 5pm

Kaitlin Sosnowski-Ayers is your 5 am and 6 am producer.

Rachel Vitale Digital Producer

Varvara Budetti – Digital Producer

Ryan Kim, Producer

Alex Walton, Producer

David Barr- Social Media Producer



What’s on TV Tonight?

Saturday, February 29, 2020

WYOU

FBI, Bull then 48 Hours

WBRE

The Voice followed by NBC Dateline , then the Best of Saturday Night Live

Sunday, March 1, 2020

CBS Sunday Morning:

COVER STORY: Full disclosure – The complicated truth about secret settlements

In the wake of widespread revelations about sexual harassment that have brought down dozens of powerful men (including Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein), the role of non-disclosure agreements, or NDAs, has come under heavy scrutiny. Critics say these deals, where both parties agree to keep quiet about a harassment allegation in exchange for money, can be used to protect serial offenders. Former news anchor Gretchen Carlson and her Fox News colleague Julie Roginsky talk with Faith Salie about Lift Our Voices, an organization they helped found that advocates for laws banning the use of confidentiality agreements in sexual harassment settlements. Salie also talks with University of Pennsylvania Law School professor David Hoffman and attorney Debra Katz about the harm NDAs can do.

Music: Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore was a certified teen pop star, and a regular presence on MTV, before stretching into acting. Just a few years ago, she had been so shaken by a divorce and lack of acting work she considered leaving Hollywood. But that was before landing a starring role in a show that exceeded all expectations, the TV hit “This Is Us.” Moore talked with correspondent Luke Burbank about a young girl’s music dreams, and a woman realizing her dreams with her new album, “Silver Landings,” a collaboration with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith.

TELEVISION: Vanna White

Since 1982, Vanna White has demonstrated that no one reveals letters better than her. Correspondent Mo Rocca profiles the “Wheel of Fortune” hostess, and also speaks with Pat Sajak about their long partnership.

WYOU

God Friended Me, NCSI Los Angles, and NCSI- New Orleans

WBRE

Little Big Shots, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Good Girls

Thank you for making Eyewitness News Part of your Day!!