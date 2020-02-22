From the Producers Pod: February 22-23, 2020

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

If you want to understand today, you have to search yesterday. ~Pearl Buck from the Quote Garden.

I invited you to join us for “Hidden History: Celebrating Black History Month”. We are working on a number of features focusing on the rich African American history and some new history being made in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Hidden History will air on WBRE, Saturday, February 22nd at 7 p-m and Sunday, February 23rd at 11:30 p-m. The program will also air on WYOU Sunday, February 23rd At Noon And Thursday, February 27th At 7:30 P-M.

We feature a Black History Month story every Thursday night during our 5 pm News on WBRE.

Anchor Kelly Byrne introduced you to our second Remarkable Woman nominee Sister Jean Messaros. She inspires many women through her work with the Women with Children Program at Misericordia University. You can see her story right here on PAHomepage.com Kelly will introduce you to our next Remarkable Woman nominee on Tuesday.

Coming up this week on Eyewitness News: Answering the Call- Kristina Shalhoup introduces us to female firefighters on the job.

Warrior Hockey- Cody Butler hits the ice with a Wounded Warrior Veterans Hockey Team.

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania – Congressman Scott Perry talks about the shot… that could to help more veterans dealing with P-T-S-D. Plus– his take the Democratic Presidential Candidates… and their chances in P-A.

This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights! Busy in the Kitchen – fun guests and more! See you this week at 4 pm for PA Live the Area’s Only Lifestyle Show.

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

*Morgan Parrish sparked our interest with the story of Penn College’s new welding facility.

*Morgan also had a story of faith and strength as she featured Dr. Yusef Salaam a member of the Central Park Five who spoke at Bloomsburg University.

*

*Logan Westrope- took a look at how the lack of snow this winter is impacting area busineses.

*Don’t Miss Mark Hiller’s “Final Blessing” – How the late Father Gary Messinger gave a great gift to many in his passing.

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

* Bloomsburg Children’s Museum Celebrating 35 Years of Educational Play, Learning and Discovery:

Volunteer Fair and Birthday Celebration Announced

* Lackawanna County will be offering a Penn State Extension Master Gardener training program beginning March 24

* Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown honors a city Eagle Scout and welcomes new Police Officers

*A multi-department group of Bucknell faculty and staff have teamed with community members to organize a Child and Nature Convening on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Elaine Langone Center’s Terrace Room.

