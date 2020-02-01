From the Producers Pod: February 1-2, 2020

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

Busy weekend- the big game! And Punxsutawney Phil will make an appearance-

Old Groundhog stretched in his leafy bed.

He turned over slowly and then he said,

“I wonder if spring is on the way,

I’ll go and check the weather today…”

~Author Unknown, “Groundhog Day” (From the Quote Garden)

Join Haley Bianco at the Family Service Association NEPA annual Celebrity Happy Hour event happening Thursday, February 6, at Rodano’s in Wilkes-Barre from 5-8PM. $20 in advance.

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania–On this week’s show, State Senator Dave Argall talks about election changes ahead of the April primary… and how prepared Pennsylvania is. Plus.. his predictions for the presidential race. This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights! Busy in the Kitchen – fun guests and more! See you this week at 4 pm for PA Live the Area’s Only Lifestyle Show.

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com This week learn about the Recovery Bank, Hiring Veterans and pending legislation important to veterans.

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com. Several Questions this week focusing on getting injured on the job.

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU. Chris answers your questions about retirement savings and more!

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

*Eyewitness News Photojournalist Tom Gregory

*A local boxer may be featured in an ad during the big game! Anja Whitehead and Joseph Butash.

* We had a feature story on George Toma of Edwardsville known as the “Sod God”. At 91 years young he is still taking care of some pretty impressive playing fields

*Logan Westrope- Took us to the largest indoor sustainable greenhouse in the state of PA!

*Logan also enjoyed spending time with the youngsters as part of the Special Olympics in Hazleton.

* Kevin Hayes remembered Irv Lebowitz and his impact on young people and those in the Jewish community here in the Wyoming Valley and beyond.

*Rachael Espaillat told us about some new life for the old YMCA building in Pottsville

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

* Bloomsburg Children’s Museum February Calendar.

* Cold weather means one thing for the second weekend of February in the Lake Wallenpaupack area: Wally Ice Fest.

* The Magdalen I. Iskra District of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association (FCSLA) has generously donated $7,500 to the Osterhout Free Library

* The South Creek Lions are hosting a Food Drive through February, 29th 2020. Collections Boxes are located at Woody’s Country Store, Shedden’s and the Dollar General and the Gillett Branch of First Citizens Community Bank.

Join the Team:

Join the team on Saturday 6 am and 8 am and Sunday Morning at 6 am and 9 am Julie Dunphy along with Logan Westrope

Mark Hiller, Kristina Shalhoup and Mike Gilbert will be here on for Eyewitness News at 6 and 11 (on WBRE/WYOU)

On Sunday, Candice Kelly and Nick Toma , Josh Hodell, – AJ Donatoni for Eyewitness News –

Zack Smith on the Assignment Desk

Our Eyewitness News Producing Line-Up-







Jayne Ann Bugda- Executive Producer Special Project- Producer PAHomepage and Eyewitness News at 7 pm



Katherine Lachette- Executive Producer -News



Tim Haberski- Executive Producer -Digital

Dave Becker – Eyewitness News at 5pm

Kaitlin Sosnowski-Ayers is your 5 am and 6 am producer.

Rachel Vitale Digital Producer

Varvara Budetti – Digital Producer

Ryan Kim, Producer

Alex Walton, Producer

David Barr- Social Media Producer



What’s on TV Tonight?

Saturday, February 1, 2020

NCIS , FBI Most Wanted, Followed by 48 Hours

WBRE

A Double dose of Dateline followed by the Best of Saturday Night Live at 10 pm

Sunday, February 2, 2020

CBS Sunday Morning:

COVER STORY: Campaign 2020: Democratic voters in Iowa decide on the party’s direction

As Iowa Democrats head to the state’s caucuses tomorrow, polls show a majority of Democrats have one thing on their minds: defeating President Trump in November. But just how to do that – succeed at defeating the incumbent Republican – is proving divisive. Will Iowans back a candidate who promises fundamental change – a progressive figure like Bernie Sanders of Elizabeth Warren – or one who will bring politics “back to normal” – a moderate such Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar? Nicholas Thompson, the editor-in-chief of Wired, talks with candidates on the trail; Waleed Shahid, of the progressive group Justice Democrats; and Ed Rendell, the former governor of Pennsylvania, about matters of electability, practicality, and motivating people to get out and vote.

“THE ENVELOPE, PLEASE…”: “Jojo Rabbit”

New Zealand writer-director Taika Waititi’s rollicking World War II satire centers on a German boy, an aspiring young Nazi, who fantasizes about his best buddy Adolf Hitler while discovering his mother is harboring a Jewish girl in their house. Audacious and touching, the film has been nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Tracy Smith talks with Waititi and with Oscar-nominee Scarlett Johansson.

SPORTS: Tiffany trophies

In 1966, NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle and Oscar Riedner, head of design at Tiffany & Co., sketched on a cocktail napkin the design of what would become the Vince Lombardi Trophy, awarded to the winner of the Super Bowl. “CBS This Morning” co-host Tony Dokoupil talked to the Tiffany artisans and silversmiths who craft this shiny, seven-pound metal prize – and the championship trophies of 10 other sports – before they are hoisted by a winner.

WYOU

NCSI, FBI and NCSI: New Orleans

WBRE

America’s Got Talent; Ellen’s Game of Games

Thank you for making Eyewitness News Part of your Day!!