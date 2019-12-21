From the Producers Pod: December 21-22, 2019

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

I wish you all a Blessed Christmas and a Very Happy Hanukkah! Thank you all for making Eyewitness News part of your day

May Peace be your gift at Christmas and your blessing all year through! ~Author Unknown From the Quote Garden

May love and light fill your home and heart at Hanukkah. ~Author Unknown From the Quote Garden

*The Eyewitness News family is once gathering to read the Night Before Christmas it is a beloved tradition here at Eyewitness News! I think you will enjoy this year’s reading – coming on Christmas Eve!

*Remarkable Women! Eyewitness News is celebrating Remarkable Women

It is all part of the NEXSTAR initiative to honor local women who have made an impact on our communities and the quality of life in our area.

Head to pahomepage.com to nominate a remarkable woman you believe is making a difference and inspiring others. In February, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman Of The Year Award.

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania”- A state… a nation divided. We’ll take a closer look at the impeachment votes from P-A Congressmen And Women. and House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler joins Dennis to talk about bipartisanship at the state capitol. This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

Jane King’s KA-Ching Report is out. Click here Don’t forget to tune in for Jane King’s Reports every morning on Eyewitness News.

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights! Busy taping Songs of Season- many area choirs and music groups are joining us! Recipes, Music, and fun are on the agenda for this week’s shows!

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

* Logan Westrope brought us the gift of warmth courtesy of the Fire Department- Firefighters presented a number of youngsters with a coat for the winter-

*Eyewitness News Photojournalist Tom Gregory and Cody Butler learned how to relax and be mindful with students in the Poconos!

* Eyewitness News Photojournalist Joseph Butash and Anja Whitehead took us to Tall Pine’s Players Club in Susquehanna County for a unique Christmas light display to the county.

* Revathi Janashamy’s Digital Exclusive on the new volunteers for CASA. Court Appointed Special Advocates!

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

* The New Year is quickly approaching so check out January 2020 programs for the Union County Library System.

* The group, called Stronger Together – Women Supporting Each Other Across the Lifespan, will meet informally to share personal experiences, coping strategies and firsthand information on a variety of health topics. A kick-off meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28, at 6 p.m. in Wayne Memorial Hospital’s David Katz Conference Room. All women age 18 and older are welcome to attend. The free support group will continue to meet the last Tuesday of each month.

*Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be offering an expressive arts workshop, The Art of Gratitude at their center in Forty Fort.

Join the Team:

Join the team on Saturday 6 am and 8 am and Sunday Morning at 6 am and 9 am Morgan Parrish along with Logan Westrope

Mark Hiller, Kristina Shalhoup and Mike Gilbert will be here on for Eyewitness News at 6 and 11 (on WBRE/WYOU)

On Sunday, Candice Kelly and Nick Toma , Josh Hodell, – AJ Donatoni for Eyewitness News –

Zack Smith on the Assignment Desk

Our Eyewitness News Producing Line-Up-







Jayne Ann Bugda- Executive Producer Special Project- Producer PAHomepage and Eyewitness News at 7 pm



Katherine Lachette- Executive Producer -News



Tim Haberski- Executive Producer -Digital

Dave Becker – Eyewitness News at 5pm









David Barr- Social Media Producer



Rachel Vitale Eyewitness News 6 – Monday through Friday

Ryan Kim, Producer



Eyewitness News at 11 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Eyewitness News Saturday and Sunday 6 and 11





.Kaitlin Sosnowski-Ayers is your 5 am and 6 am producer.



Varvara Budetti (Saturday/Sunday Morning- Monday and Tuesday- 11 pm)

What’s on TV Tonight?

Saturday, December 21, 2019

WYOU

Young Sheldon, The Unicorn, Carol’s Second Act, Bob Hearts Abishola, then at 10 pm 48 Hours

WBRE

Double Dose of NBC Dateline followed by The Best of Saturday Night Live

Sunday, December 22, 2019

CBS Sunday Morning

COVER STORY: Crowdsourced charity

In the old days people might have turned to the government or to charities such as churches for help; today the first place many people seem to turn to is GoFundMe, a crowdsourcing website, now almost 10 years old, where anyone can appeal to the public to contribute money for pretty much anything – medical bills, disaster relief, funeral expenses, acts of kindness. “Sunday Morning” Contributor David Pogue examines the acts of good will, and occasional fraud, on crowdsourcing sites, and looks at the economics and transparency of charity via social media.

ART: Nativity scenes

In 1223, in Italy, St. Francis of Assisi created the very first nativity scene as we know it, to inspire the local townspeople. Meant to mark the birth of Jesus, each nativity is an artistic expression of personal faith. Correspondent Nikki Battiste talks with Professor Eric Barreto of the Princeton Theological Seminary about the history of nativities, and visits the University of Dayton’s Marian Library collection of nativities from around the world. She also checks out a living nativity scene in Mount Laurel, N.J.

MUSIC: Irving Berlin

Some of our most cherished holiday songs, including “White Christmas” and “Easter Parade,” as well as “God Bless America,” were written by the prolific composer-lyricist Irving Berlin (1888-1989), a Jewish immigrant from Russia. Mo Rocca talks about the remarkable life of Berlin, who wrote hundreds of standards, with granddaughter Katherine Swett; Broadway musical director and conductor Andy Einhorn; Josh Perelman, Chief Curator at the National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia, and ultra-Orthodox singer Shulem Lemmer.

FOOD: Latkes

Why are latkes – crispy, fried, slightly oniony potato pancakes – associated with the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah? The story of the miracle of the oil is anything but simple, as correspondent Martha Teichner notes. She talks with Jewish food historian and cookbook writer Jayne Cohen, and with Niki Russ Federman, a fourth-generation owner of Russ & Daughters, a New York City institution of Jewish food for 105 years.

WYOU

The Price is Right at Night, A Home for the Holidays with Idina Menzel, the at 10 pm NCSI New Orleans

WBRE

NFL Football

Thank you for making Eyewitness News Part of your Day!!