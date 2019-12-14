From the Producers Pod December 14-15, 2019

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful. ~Norman Vincent Peale From the Quote Garden

*The Eyewitness News family is once gathering to read the Night Before Christmas it is a beloved tradition here at Eyewitness News! I think you will enjoy this year’s reading – coming on Christmas Eve!

The Pod welcomes Alexandra Walton to the Producers Pod. Alexandra is our new producer. She joins us after working in our production department.

A heartwarming and touching event is going Saturday, December 14th across the nation and here at home- Wreaths Across America-

The Blue Star Moms of NEPA in Tunkhannock are hosting Wreaths Across America at 1:00 pm.

It is at Sunnyside Cemetery in Tunkhannock. They are laying 600 wreaths and expecting 200 volunteers to help

There is also an event in Scranton in Scranton On December 14 at 12:00pm, Wreaths Across America will be at Saint Stanislaus Cemetery, Kane St, Scranton. The event Remembers and Honors our veterans by the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes. The Volunteers say the name of each and every veteran aloud. Click here to learn more-

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania”- on this week’s show Pennsylvania’s Human Services Secretary says the economy isn’t working for everyone right now. Teresa Miller said despite low unemployment there are thousands still struggling including those who don’t have high school diplomas, transportation, and those dealing with addiction or medical issues. She says the Trump administration proposal to change the work-requirement for the SNAP program would seriously hurt those people. This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

Jane King’s KA-Ching Report is out. Click here Don’t forget to tune in for Jane King’s Reports every morning on Eyewitness News.

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights! A lot of great recipes- including some treats for our pet friends! Music and plenty of great information. The PA Live team also working on Sounds of the Season featuring some wonderful musical groups in our region!

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

* Kevin Hayes- had some fun at The Christkindl Market in Mifflinburg, Union County The event is in its 31st year

*Eyewitness News Photojournalist Tom Gregory gave us a sweet treat! He took us to Skytop Lodge in Monroe County to check out the life-sized Gingerbread House.

* Eyewitness News Photojournalist Joseph Butash talked with members of the Scranton Civic Ballet about the work they put into their production of “Nutcracker”

* Don’t Miss Revathi Janashamy’s Digital Exclusive- People usually put up one or two trees to celebrate the upcoming holidays, but Timothy Eckhart and David Rinker have set up 31 artificial Christmas trees in their apartment to create a winter wonderland.

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

* The New Year is quickly approaching so check out January 2020 programs for the Union County Library System.

*On Sunday, Dec. 15, Performance Music at The University of Scranton will be doing its part to put locals in the holiday spirit at its annual Empty Stocking Fund Benefit Concert.

*A new year can bring new resolve when it comes to lifestyle changes and Evangelical Community Hospital has the tools you need to set wellness goals and achieve them.

Join the team on Saturday 6 am and 8:30 am and Sunday Morning at 7 am and 9 am Morgan Parrish along with Logan Westrope

Mark Hiller, Kristina Shalhoup and Mike Gilbert will be here on for Eyewitness News at 6 and 11 (on WBRE/WYOU)

On Sunday, Candice Kelly and Nick Toma , Josh Hodell, – AJ Donatoni for Eyewitness News –

Zack Smith on the Assignment Desk

What’s on TV Tonight?

Saturday, December 14, 2019

WYOU

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer at 8 pm, Frosty the Snowman at 9 pm and Frosty Returns at 9:30 followed by 48 Hours at 10 pm

WBRE

How to Train your Dragon; Trolls Holiday Special followed by Dateline at 10 pm

Sunday, December 8, 2019

CBS Sunday Morning

Actor Harvey Keitel has built a long career out of making small movie roles memorable, and earned an Oscar nomination along the way. However, Keitel believes he’s never been considered “bankable,” he tells Anthony Mason in an interview for “CBS Sunday Morning,” to be broadcast December 15.

WYOU

42nd Annual Kennedy Awards

WBRE

NFL Football

Thank you for making Eyewitness News Part of your Day!!