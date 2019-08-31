From the Producers Pod: August 31- September 1, 2019

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

There shall be eternal summer in the grateful heart. ~Celia Thaxter from the Quote Garden

Happy Labor Day Weekend everyone! Where did the summer go? Enjoy the weekend plenty to do- all across the region.

The Eleventh Annual Memorial Pet Walk and Car/Bike Show to benefit the Animals of Tracey’s Hope Rescue will be held on Saturday, August 31.. This event will be held at Scranton’s McDade Park with Pet Walk Registration from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM. Cost is $25.00 to walk with or in memory of your pet(s) and this includes a T-Shirt. Pet Walk and Memorial Healing Ceremony will begin at 10:00 AM with a blessing of the pets by Rev.Gary Mensinger, and a recitation of “The Rainbow Bridge” by WBRE/WYOU news anchor, Mark Hiller.

In addition, there will be a celebration of life with musical entertainment, hot food, a huge basket auction, a training demonstration by Alan Finn’s Designing Dogs and a Car & Bike Show. Registration for the Car Show will be at 12:00 noon with the car show beginning at 1:00 PM. There will be prizes and trophies awarded. Entry fee for car/bike is $10.00

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

* . Day of service will feature dedication of a “People’s Pantry”

* The University of Scranton’s Center for Service and Social Justice will hold its annual Volunteer Fair for local nonprofits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, on campus.

* King’s College will host former members and friends of the Memorial Presbyterian Church on North Street in Wilkes-Barre for a tour, prayer service and reception on Thursday, September 5, at 4 p.m.

