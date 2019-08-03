From the Producers Pod: August 3-4, 2019

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!



“Summer afternoon—summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language”. ~Henry James From the Quote Garden.

I want to wish the best of luck and Angel Blessings to my dear friend and colleague Jason Cohen. Jason will be entering a new chapter in life. Jason is heading to Harrisburg for a new director position. Jason has been part of our Eyewitness News behind the scenes team for 18 years. He is a valuable member of our production team and our Weekend Director! Jason, you will be missed!

Program Reminder! Join us for Williamsport Beyond Baseball 2019! Kelly Byrne and Chris Langlois are your hosts. First get to know the area better with Williamsport Chamber of Commerce President Jason Fink. Then we’ll explore the Pajama Factory with Joe Garrison. It’s a place filled with history and inspiration.

From there we will give a toast to Therapy Brewing! Chris Langlois explains how three friends came together to create a new business and craft beers. Then we’ll venture with Morgan Parrish to Williamsport’s oldest Winery Oregon Hill to learn about passion behind the fine wine of Williamsport. Our next stop is with Kelly Byrne for stop at Bastress Mountain Winery and Mountain Top Distillery- a unique pairing in a beautiful setting.

Then we are sure you will flip for the Kaos Fun Zone in Liberty Arena- Williamsport’s newest place for fun and games and more! Kelly takes us to the new place for fun for the young and the young at heart!

We will also feature the World of Little League Museum and the Thomas T. Taber Museum.

Williamsport Beyond Baseball 2019 airs Sunday, August 11, at 1 pm on WBRE

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania”. Congressman Dan Meuser. He will be talking about his recent trip to the Mexican Border. Plus, his views on trade and President Trump. This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

Also! Senator Yudichak’ office is hosting a SHINE School Supply Drive Your donations will benefit the students at the SHINE centers. To donate, place school supplies in a drop box at any location. Drop boxes will be available at Senator Yudichak’s office, Saint Faustina Parish, Mill Memorial Library, Kelsey’s Restaurant, Saint Leo’s Church, Saint Aloysius Church, Staples, Barnes & Noble, Valley Pools and Spas, and Back Road Ale House, Eyewitness News Lobby. They can also be dropped off at the SHINE office at Wilkes University. The collection runs through August 10.

*Have you check out our new Podcasts? They are hosted by Chris Langlois and produced by Ron Williams. Interesting topics! This week our Political Experts Dr. David Sosar, Dave Yonki and Attorney Chris Cullen discuss the latest round of Democratic Debates-

*Check out Keystone Creations Exclusively here on PAHomepage- Eyewitness News Reporter Kristina Shalhoup is your guide some interesting businesses right here in NEPA

* Love History? Check out a new feature on PAHomepage- Eyewitness to History we go back in time and take a look at what was making news years ago!

Jane King's KA-Ching Report is out. Don't forget to tune in for Jane King's Reports every morning on Eyewitness News.

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco and Bryan Scofield checking in with this week's PA Live Highlights!

In the PA Live Kitchen This Week- Another great week of recipes and more! Join us in the PA Live Kitchen every day at 4 pm on PA Live!

Monday McDonald’s

Tuesday Central Park Hotel

Wednesday Cork

Thursday Inn at Turkey Hill

Friday Monday’s at the Market

Don’t forget on Tuesday we try out a new product! The Tuesday Tryout on PA Live!

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

* Morgan Parris featured the Penn College Medical Students who will be part of the medical team at the Little League World Series

*Mark Hiller – spent some time at Cori’s Place – .

* Kevin Hayes – Showed us a place to go if you have an ‘axe to grind,’ Check out his story on Axe Attack

*Photojournalist Joseph Butash got us ready for the Scranton Jazz Festival with a little history and all the jazz!

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

* Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale Announces Auditions on Aug. 17 and 19

*– Keystone College and the Factoryville community will come together to celebrate Christy Mathewson Day on Saturday, August 10.

*Vendor Applications Now Being Accepted for Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market at the Cooperage.

Thank you for making Eyewitness News Part of your Day!!