From The Producer Pod: December 7-8, 2019

On this Sunday’s Newsmakers Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will welcome Judge Tom Munley and his Veterans’ Views Team. Judge Munley along with Attorney Bob Moran and Gina Svoboda will discuss issues that are important to area veterans and their families. Judge Munley is a Vietnam Veteran and Lackawanna County Judge. He is a strong advocate for veterans and host Veterans’ Views which can be seen daily on Eyewitness News at 5. Newsmakers will air Sunday, December 8 at 6:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania” President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will both be in Pennsylvania for a rally this week… Political Strategist Jeffrey Lord says that’s by plan. On Sunday’s “This Week In Pennsylvania” Lord said these rallies help the Trump campaign in two ways.

Jane King’s KA-Ching Report is out. Click here Don’t forget to tune in for Jane King’s Reports every morning on Eyewitness News.

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights! Busy taping Songs of Season- many area choirs and music groups are joining us!

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

* Congratulations to the Southern Columbia High School on its 10th state championship in Football! Check out AJ Donatoni’s special on the team!

* Beyond their endless dreams. A local elementary school teacher, Mary Tranguch helps her creative writing students succeed thanks to a public assist. Mark Hiller Reports

* Revathi Janashamy has a Digital Exclusive on the Berwick Police Department collecting bed sheets for assault victims.

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

*Candy’s Place is hosting a fundraiser Winter Wonderland, One Holiday Stop Shoppe and Artisan Fair on December 7- also Candy’s Place received a big donation from the Old Forge Cheerleaders

* The MPB Community Players will travel to five local churches this year to present their Christmas show to the people of the Hazleton Area. The eighth annual holiday pageant, called “Our Christmas Gift,” will be presented three times during the weekend of December 6, and twice the following weekend. The show features an ensemble of 20 performing joyful and triumphant music of the season.

*Join the Women’s Resource Center on Sunday, December 8th for the 30th Annual Santa’s Snipper’s! The “Cut-A-Thon” will be at the Career Technical Center of Lackawanna County (CTC) from 10 am – 2 pm.

* Highlights for Children will hold its 28th Annual Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7

*On Sunday, Dec. 15, Performance Music at The University of Scranton will be doing its part to put locals in the holiday spirit at its annual Empty Stocking Fund Benefit Concert.

CBS Sunday Morning

COVER STORY: Dollar Stores and food deserts

It’s the latest struggle between Main Street and corporate America: Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have opened tens of thousands of retail outlets across the U.S., and in many rural areas they are the only game in town. Grocers say these stores have effectively forced them out of business, thereby reducing options for fresh food and produce for miles around. Experts say it is having negative effects on public health, but according to Dollar General it is up to consumers to decide where to shop and what to eat. Special Contributor Allison Aubrey, of National Public Radio, reports.

ART: Doris Duke’s Shangri La

The heiress built a home in Honolulu that was a testament to the cultures she discovered in her ’round-the-world travels. And now it’s a museum, the Shangri La Museum of Islamic Arts and Culture. Conor Knighton reports.

