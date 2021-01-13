From breast cancer survivor to entrepreneur

How a West Pittston woman turned her experience into helping others

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A West Pittston woman is turning her experience as a breast cancer survivor to help others.

Maria Heck underwent a double mastectomy in 2009. When she was able to leave the hospital, she experienced chest pain from the seat belt shoulder harness even though the hospital gave her a pillow for the ride home.

It led to Heck creating the Breast and Chest Buddy which provides greater comfort with the seat belt in mind. With sales of her Breast and Chest Buddy so successful, her business has evolved into national distribution.

Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hiller hears from the entrepreneur on her mission to help others.