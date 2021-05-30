Friendship Fire Company block party goes on despite the rain

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The rain didn’t stop a staple Schuylkill County event.

Friendship Fire Company in Englewood kicked of the second day of their block party Sunday. Last year’s event had to held in a drive-through format, but this year the fire company members and attendees say they’re glad to be able to celebrate again.

“We’re back this year for our 96th. We’ll be celebrating our 100th in 2026 and the company will be 100 years old in 2025,” Friendship Company Fire Chief Ed Beneshunas said.

“Well we follow the polkas all around and we had a vacation with the COVID so we this was our first opportunity to see a live band, John Stevens, we love his band,” Marie Gallagher said.

Traditional foods and music were all available to enjoy. Organizers say all proceeds from the event go towards supporting the fire company.