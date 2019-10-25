Friends react to Berwick woman’s death

(WBRE/WYOU) — Friends and neighbors of a Columbia County woman who was brutally beaten inside her home and later died are demanding justice.

51-year-old Geraldine Carson died Monday, nearly two weeks after she was attacked. Two brothers are accused of killing her. Carson’s friends say she was a gentle woman who would never harm anyone. Friday, they had some very strong words for the two men charged in her murder.

“It’s terrible to think about her. She was a great woman with a heart of gold. She would do anything for anybody,” Dora Staehler, a friend of Carson’s, said.

Staehler says Geraldine Carson was not only her neighbor but a great friend, always there for her. She still can’t come to grips with the violence that took place just several doors down.

Berwick Police arrested two brothers, 30-year-old Michael Porth, and 26-year-old Christopher Lynn in connection with her murder. Investigators say they were in Carson’s home in the early morning hours of October 8th to collect a debt that Carson supposedly owed to them. Carson was beaten beyond recognition. She died 13 days later.

“And I want those guys to fry. I want five minutes with those guys alone so I can tell them how I feel,” Staehler said.

Sean George and Walter Hartman live across the street from the Carson home. They say her murder has them angry and very uneasy.

“I hope they get the captures and do what they deserve to the guilty. They deserve it for killing her because they deserve what they get, the death penalty especially because it’s not right. You can’t take a life. You can replace something else but you can’t replace a life,” George said.

“I’m scared to walk out my front door at night sometimes. I just stay home lock the door and don’t leave,” Hartman said.

Eyewitness News is told Carson will be laid to rest in her home state of Connecticut next week. Lynn and Porth face numerous charges, including homicide.

They will have hearings in several weeks.