Friends of victims, witnesses react to fatal shooting in Snyder County

SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A shooting left two people dead near Selinsgrove Friday night. It happened in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings on Marketplace Boulevard.

State police have named the victims as Heather Campbell of Treverton and Matthew Bowersox of Mifflinburg.

Eyewitness News spoke to victims and witnesses of the incident who tell us they just can’t believe what happened.

“I’m 43 years old and I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life. And I never want to experience anything like that again,” said Christa Keefer.

Christa Keefer says she was eating dinner with her six year old daughter on the patio of the restaurant when she heard a squealing of tires.

“In seconds just gunfire. Just i mean fast repeated gunfire, paused for a minute and a couple more shots. At that point obviously everybody had realized what was going on,” said Keefer.

Keefer says she and her daughter then ran for safety. State Police say a man intervened and shot the shooter and seriously injured him. Police took him into custody. Friends of the two victims are still in shock, after hearing about the deaths. Campbell’s neighbor says she found out through Facebook.

“Jumped out of bed, ran down my steps, ran out my back door and her jeep wasn’t there. And i started banging on her door and yelling her name and there was still no answer,” said Meghan Kovaic, Campbell’s neighbor.

“I didn’t expect it to be someone that i was close to but when i saw the WKOK article this morning and read it was him I was shocked…Absolutely shocked,” said Victoria Matthews, Bowersox’s friend.

Kovalic says it’s still surreal to her that this happened. And about the man who intervened…

“I mean he’s a hero. They tried to stop anybody else from being harmed,” said Kocalick.

“It’s a sad thing that there have to be people carrying to prevent situations like this but i’m thankful that people are willing to step into that,” said Matthews.

All day people have been returning to the parking lot to pick up their cars. We spoke with a couple that said they went out and bought guns because of this incident.

The man who shot the gunman was a customer at Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant was closed on Saturday, but is scheduled to reopen Sunday morning at 11.