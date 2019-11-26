Friends of the Poor provides Thanksgiving dinner for 43rd Year

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanksgiving dinner is coming early for thousands in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Friends of the Poor in Scranton is hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday night for those in need or anyone who doesn’t want to eat alone. The doors were open and people were filing in to take a seat. Volunteers started early Tuesday morning preparing for the dinner.

With a flick of the wrist, a dozen volunteers peeled 750 pounds of potatoes with a smile Tuesday. It’s just one of many items on the menu for the 43rd annual Thanksgiving dinner, provided by Friends of the Poor.

“This is just the calm of the storm, believe it or not,” Friends of the Poor president/CEO Meghan Loftus said.

Loftus said preparation for the dinner started in the summer. Fast-forward to the day of, it’s all hands on deck as they are prepared to serve 3,000 meals. 1,500 people were expected to sit down to eat inside the ballroom at the Scranton Cultural Center.

“Sister Adrian Vision in 1976, it was about nobody should eat alone. So it’s just coming together. You probably don’t know the seven other people at your table, but it’s a nice night,” Loftus said.

“Just getting them to enjoy themselves and I think it’s just a great spirit among all those who serve and all those that come to enjoy the food,” volunteer Vince Klingler said.

More than 400 volunteers, including Klingler, play a big role in setting the tables and putting the final touches ahead of the doors opening.

“We love them and we want them to be here. They are our friends. It’s like serving friends at dinner,” Klingler said.

All the food to be served was being cooked at businesses in Scranton, including 76 thirty-pound turkeys at Marywood University and the University of Scranton.

“The amount of food we have to cook is astronomical and it all has to be in commercial and industrial-sized servings,” Loftus said.

Food and guests were starting to roll in. After a brief ceremony and prayer, people started enjoying their Thanksgiving dinner at 6 p.m. On Wednesday, the Family to Family food basket program will give away food to 15,000 people to help them have a happy Thanksgiving meal at home.

Family to Family is still looking for monetary donations. Click here to learn how to help.