Friends of the Poor postpones annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The fear of the spread of the coronavirus is pushing back a popular fundraiser in our area.

Friends of the Poor in Scranton is postponing its annual Saint Patrick’s Day dinner amid coronavirus concerns. The event was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th at Saint Mary’s Center in Scranton.

Friends of the Poor said it is for the safety of guests, volunteers, and staff.

“When we have our holiday dinners, we do gather a large crowd and given the environment now, we just thought for the safety and protection of both our guests and our volunteers we wanted to be proactive and prevent any illness from happening,” assistant director Sister Ann Walsh said.

Organizers say the event will be rescheduled for a later date that has not yet been determined.