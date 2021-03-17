Friends of The Poor helps 1,000 families with food drive in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people drove by Scranton High School for a food drive Wednesday.

Dozens of Friends of The Poor volunteers gave away bags of groceries. The bags had everything from fresh fruits and veggies to snacks and other items.

They had enough food to help 1,000 families. A family to family director says it was a great experience to work with new volunteers and take an opportunity to help a community in need.

“I think people have a different misconception of what people who are hungry are look like. So it’s been such a privilege to share all that and serve the people in need,” director Linda Robeson said.

The Friends of The Poor is planning a ham dinner giveaway for Easter on March 31st at Scranton High School.

They will have enough for 2,500 families, and special Easter gifts for children.