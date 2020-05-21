Friends of the Poor food giveaway in Peckville

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A large crowd turned out Wednesday for a special food giveaway.

The Friends of the Poor, along with Family to Family and the Weinberg Foundation joining forces for their 10th food giveaway in Peckville Wednesday. The parking lot of the Sacred Heart Church on Willow Street was packed with people.

Father Andrew joined dozens of volunteers who were prepared to feed 1,000 families. Because of a federal grant everyone who showed up also received fresh produce from Brian Campbell Farms of Berwick.

There will be another food giveaway next Wednesday afternoon at PNC Field in Moosic from 2:30 to 5:30.