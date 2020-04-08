‘Friends of the Poor’ Easter Food Basket Giveaway

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Friends of the Poor continue the tradition of making sure everyone has an Easter feast on the table this Sunday.

Hundreds of vehicles lined up outside Scranton High School for a food distribution Tuesday morning. Volunteers loaded the baskets right into the vehicles to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

Eggs, bread, produce, milk and other essential food items were handed out. They expected to give out 2,500 Easter food baskets to those in need.

“We’re seeing a lot of people who both people in the family lost their jobs, you know and, the checks are not really coming in yet. I mean, they are going to be here soon but they have not come. We are able to provide everybody with a full Easter dinner,” Linda Robeson of the Friends of the Poor said.

Friends of the Poor also gave the Easter Bunny a hand by handing out baskets to children as well, based on individual families.