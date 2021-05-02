Friends and teammates pay tribute to local bowler

CHILDS, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special tribute Sunday to a local well-known bowler.

Many of his friends came together to pay tribute to his legacy on the lanes and off. It was a 16-lane bowling salute for one of their own.

“Recently, our good friend Mike Marcus passed on tragically,” teammate Brian Kasperowski said.

Marcus was an iconic northeastern Pennsylvania bowler who died April 13th. His teammates say hitting the lanes is the best way to pay tribute to their friend.

“We pretty much just want to pay our respects to him doing a 16-lane salute and paying respects doing what he would want us to do and that’s bowl,” Kasperowski said.

“Mike Marcus was larger than life. Mike had a personality that just drew you in. He was so supportive to everyone around him,” Marcus’ friend Cindy McDonough said.

McDonough knew Marcus since they were kids.

“We bowled in youth leagues together. I was the first girl to bowl with them in a youth traveling team. I made the cut to bowl with the guys. He was always very supportive of everyone he bowled with,” McDonough said.

She says now that he’s gone, there’s a void in the local bowling community.

“He was just a motivator. He was such a motivational person to everyone he was around,” McDonough said.

Though he can’t hit any more pins or light up the room anymore, McDonough says the mark he left on northeastern Pennsylvania will never be forgotten.

“He’s just a very accomplished bowler. His legacy is something every bowler in this area is definitely appreciative of,” McDonough said.

Marcus won an award very early in his life for 100 perfect games of bowling.