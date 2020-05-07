Friends and neighbors help make 90-year-old’s birthday extra fun

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic may have been a party crasher, but friends of a 90-year-old birthday boy weren’t going to let that stop the celebration.

A couple of police cars and a fire engine provided a rousing birthday greeting Wednesday night for Irv Rigle of Forty Fort. About two dozen neighbors and friends gathered outside his home to serenade him for his milestone birthday. Rigle has seen a lot in his 90 years including, now, a global pandemic.

“I was born during the depression and we had a hard time then and it seems like something is just going over and over and over again but we got through it and we are going to get through it again because with nice people like this how could we lose? How could we lose?” Rigle said.

“Oh, he’s so special. I hope I can do this again when he is 95 and 100,” Rigle’s friend Rose Ritchie said.

Even a couple dressed as giraffes made an appearance. Rigle said Wednesday night’s celebration was a big surprise and made his 90th birthday extra fun.