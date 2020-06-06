Friendly rally held in Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The call for racial equality echoed once again in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

A group called Freedom Fighters 2020 held what was billed as a friendly rally Saturday afternoon on Public Square. The event included speeches, chanting and signs. The crowd was pretty big and also pretty diverse.

“I’m still trying to take it all in, the level of support that the movement has been getting from all races, nationalities, creeds. It’s amazing,” protest speaker Sharee Clark of Wilkes-Barre said.

The crowd later moved from Public Square to Kirby Park during Saturday’s rally in the Diamond City.