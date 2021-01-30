‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ Polar Plunge held in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Dozens took an icy plunge Saturday in Carbon County for a good cause.

Mauch Chunk Lake Park was the scene of the 8th annual “Freezin’ for a Reason” Polar Plunge to benefit Marian Catholic High School.

Jim Thorpe Fire Company was on scene to help break up the ice and help keep those taking the plunge safe.

Those braving the icy waters say it’s well worth it to give back to the students.

“It’s been a crazy year so we wanted to do something a little crazy, we jumped in the water. It’s for a good cause,” said Kevin Burkhardt, participant.

“You just have to abandon all of you inhibitions about it. Get after it, get it done, and just keep the kids in mind,” said Father Allen Hoffa, Head of School at Marian Catholic High School.

While many took the plunge, others could register as “chickens” to make a donation to Marian Catholic High School and get a commemorative t-shirt in return.