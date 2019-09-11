Free support program offered in Lycoming County

(WBRE/WYOU) — A grief support program has returned to Lycoming County.

UPMC’s Heartworks program is a free support program for grieving children and teens as well as their families. Trained volunteers provide a safe and caring environment for people to talk about their feelings with one another after losing a loved one.

The program starts off with a pizza supper and then breaks into different age groups. 20 families are already signed up for the first session. Leaders say it’s important to make sure everyone heals properly.

“It’s kind of like a sore. If you ignore it and you don’t take care of that sore, it will fester and get infected and grief is the same way. The only way to get through grief is to grieve,” Linda Bryant, Heartworks coordinator said.

The Heartworks program runs September through May, meeting twice a month at UPMC Divine Providence Hospital.