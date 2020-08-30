Free Recovery Coalition dinner giveaway in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A free dinner was given out to residents in Lackawanna County Sunday in an effort to raise community awareness.

The Recovery Coalition based in Lackawanna County handed out takeout pasta dinners in Moosic from noon to 3 p.m. The event was part of the group’s efforts to raise community awareness about various pathways to recover from substance use disorder.

Organizers say they want the community to know there’s treatment available, even in the midst of a global pandemic.

“As people work together, and share their common experiences, we’re all stronger. Our whole recovery community is based upon on working a program,” Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said.

“Addiction touches everyone, so we’re here out of love to give back, and to give back in the stigmata of being in recovery,” Georgia Bone of Exeter said.

The event was held in memory of an Old Forge man who lost his battle with addiction a year ago.