Free Players Drum and Bugle Corps Perform in Williamsport

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Music filled the air in Williamsport this weekend as bands gathered from all over the country.

One of those bands has been making history for the last decade, adding one more accomplishment to the list by attending the drum corps associates’ world championship.

Band members waved flags and streamers in the air as the drums kept the beat.

“I can’t wait when I see the fans. I can’t wait,” Tricia Gar, Color Guard Performer/ Free Players Drum and Bugle Corps

The Free Players Drum and Bugle Corps hit the stage for a special exhibition during the Drum Corps Associates World Championship.

“Once we are out there and performing it’s like God give me the applause. And give me my glory,” said Jessica Oliveira, Trumpet Player, Free Players Drum and Bugle Corps

It’s the first time any differently-abled band has made an appearance…showing off their skills to this year’s the world championship audience.

“We are great ambassadors not only for the marching arts activity but also for the entire differently-abled population or anyone who faces challenges,” Brian Calhoun, founder

The free players headlined, competed and even played alongside other bands there.

“As long as you believe in yourself and you’re willing to put in the work, you can achieve excellence. You just have to have the heart and the drive to succeed,” said Calhoun

Calhoun has been creating history since he founded the band nearly 10 years ago– the first of its kind in the world, proving that music doesn’t discriminate.

“It’s such a relief after all the hard and dedication. And the lessons on the sides…it’s amazing,” said Jessica Oliveira, Trumpet Player, Free Players Drum and Bugle Corps

Free Players Drum and Bugle Corps is based in New York but has performed all over the country.

