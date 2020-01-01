Free New Year’s Day dinner in Tamaqua brings community together

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some in Tamaqua started the new year with a good meal. A free New Year’s Day dinner brought people together, uniting friends and strangers.

“They make the best food in town so why not?” said Ronald Dietrich of Tamaqua.

The cafeteria at the Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua was filled with people eager for a good meal. The free New Year’s Day dinner was hosted by the church’s culinary crew and outreach program.

“We look into our community and we say what is there a need for and as you can see, we have some people that might not want, feel like making a meal themselves or who wants to cook for one,” culinary crew and outreach program member Deb Davies said.

The meal is made of homemade sauerkraut, pork, and potatoes, dessert, and refreshments were also served. Davies says the dinner is a way to show fellowship.

“It lets people who are alone know somebody cares. I don’t think there’s anything worse than having to feel like there’s nobody out there who cares,” Davies said.

“It gives us a chance to both serve our church, serve our God, and meet with friends old and new. Just a great day,” Dietrich said.

Kim Feinauer is from Austin, Texas, visiting his family.

“To me, it’s all about hospitality. I just put a whole lot of stress on being hospitable to others and reaching out because I think that’s what our Lord did,” Feinauer said.

This is the third year this New Year’s Day meal is being served. Organizers say there’s a specific reason they’re serving pork.

“Well, they say that they have to have pig. A pig doesn’t walk backwards so you eat pork today because you’re not looking back, you’re looking forward,” Davies said.

Organizers say more than a hundred people turned out to enjoy the meal and each other’s company.