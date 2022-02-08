Free N95 masks difficult to find

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly two weeks since the Biden Administration announced it would distribute free N95 face masks.

The masks are said to provide the greatest protection among disposable masks, but finding them is proving to be difficult.

Eyewitness News checked several local suppliers ranging from family-owned and national pharmacies to supermarkets that are supposed to have them. Of the handful Eyewitness News contacted, only one did. As the other sites wait, the question is: how important are those masks at this point of the pandemic?

Joan Hudak of Larksville walked out of CVS at Kingston Corners with something she wasn’t counting on getting.

“I was really shocked that they had them. I didn’t know,” Hudak said.

She got her hands on some N95 face masks for free.

“They gave me three. I asked for two but they gave me three,” Hudak said.

Each adult is eligible for three free masks at participating pharmacies. Critics of the current 400 million mask distribution say it’s too little, too late with COVID-19 cases dropping dramatically.

The week ending Sunday saw a nearly 50 percent plummet from the previous week. And Tuesday morning, the state reported not quite 3,600 new cases. Some businesses and schools are even lifting mask mandates.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea,” Hudak said. “Well because they’re promoting these and then on the other hand, you’re telling the kids not to wear masks in school. It doesn’t make sense.”

An expert on N95s and masks in general feels the same way.

“N95 respirators will form to your face and help filter out the air you breathe in as long as you’re wearing them. So, it’s important to wear them at time when you might be exposed,” 3M Personal Safety Division VP Dr. Nikki Vars McCullough said.

Those instances are especially common in crowds when highly contagious COVID-19 variants like omicron may spread. It’s why US mask manufacturer 3M encourages you to get the masks and help put an end to this two year-long pandemic.

“Wearing a mask or respirator is just one part of helping control the pandemic. And it’s really important that we take all of the steps to try to help control the pandemic,” Dr. McCullough said.

It’s why Hudak is glad to finally have hers.

When asked why the masks are important to her personally, Hudak says, “Protection. Protection.”

As far as any indication how soon masks will be available at distribution sites that are still waiting, a couple of sites Eyewitness News checked with said tomorrow (February 9th) while others expect the masks by the end of the week. There are also plans for the Biden Administration to offer high-quality masks for kids in the near future.

Not every pharmacy and health center is participating in the government-issued free mask giveaway. For a list of those who are, go to www.cdc.gov.