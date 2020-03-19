Free meter parking available in downtown Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti ordered ABM, the company that monitors parking in Scranton, to allow the first 30 minutes in a parking space to be free on starting Monday.
For now, parking will be free on Thursday and Friday of this week.
All downtown parkers will still be required to put in their information at the kiosk.
The goal is to give incentive to patrons of downtown businesses to order food from restaurants offering curbside pickup without having to pay for parking for only a brief period of time.