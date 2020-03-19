Free meter parking available in downtown Scranton





SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti ordered ABM, the company that monitors parking in Scranton, to allow the first 30 minutes in a parking space to be free on starting Monday.

For now, parking will be free on Thursday and Friday of this week.

All downtown parkers will still be required to put in their information at the kiosk.

Tickets for popping into a business for takeout will jeopardize our already struggling businesses. I have been working with NDC today and they have been very flexible.



The first 30 minutes of street parking will now be free (for the duration of this crisis period). pic.twitter.com/ttafY1ssN2 — Mayor Paige Cognetti (@Scranton_Mayor) March 18, 2020

The goal is to give incentive to patrons of downtown businesses to order food from restaurants offering curbside pickup without having to pay for parking for only a brief period of time.