Pennsylvania residents who are homeless are now able to get a free photo ID, or renew an existing ID.

The change comes after Governor Wolf signed Act 131 into law last year. PennDOT says the law change increase independence and quality of life of basic essentials for all.

For anyone experiencing homelessness, it must be applied for in person at a PennDOT driver license center and must meet other requirements.

For more information, visit PennDOT’s website.