Free Haircuts for Veterans

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s a day to show appreciation to local veterans and people across our area are doing just that in so many ways. Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead shows us how some in Susquehanna County are going “a cut above” the rest to show their thanks.

Though their hair is in shades of gray, the stories are similar for those who gathered here in Dimock Township this Veterans Day.

They fought battles that defended our freedoms we have today.

“I was in Vietnam I was 65 and 66, early in it so I got out in 67. Only put in 3 years” Said Dale Dayton, Vietnam Veteran, Lawsville

To show their gratitude… the cosmetology department at the Susquehanna county career and technology center is offering free haircuts and manicures to all local veterans

“I’m so proud of them because it is a learning experience for them. They get to hear the stories from the veterans and be a part of Veterans Day. This is our 4th year doing this program,” Said Kim Cosklo, Cosmetology Instructor

The cosmetology students feel they are doing their small part to show their appreciation.

“Something simple that they appreciate and we appreciate them. They risked their lives for us to be able to live our healthy safe lives the way that we do,” said Summer Maganley, Elk Lake Senior Cosmetology Student

Though 50 years late, the veterans tell eyewitness news, they feel they are getting the appreciation they deserve.

“It certainly wasn’t like it is today. These people are getting the credit they deserve now. When we came back it was a different story, we weren’t really popular,” noted Dale Dayton.

“I think they (general public) respect the veterans more than when they did when our troops came back from Vietnam. And how does that feel for you? it makes me feel proud. Proud to be an American,” John Miner, Vietnam Veteran/Mehoopany

The free haircuts and manicures for veterans will be going on all week at the Susquehanna Career And Technology Center.

You can just call them up and make your appointment. (570) 278-6784