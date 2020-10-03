Free flu shot clinics held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre City Officials say they have never seen so many people showing up for a free flu shot as they have the last several days.

City Health Department workers were set up the past two afternoons at the Kirby Health Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Friday, more than 300 people came for the free flu shot. On Saturday the turnout was steady.

The Director of the city’s Health Department believes that the combined concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the seasonal flu have motivated people to get the shot.

“This is the most important thing you can do this season is get a flu shot. Apparently the message is getting there because people understand that and are coming for the first time in many instances,” said Henry Radulski, Director, Wilkes-Barre City Health Dept.

Free flu shots will be given in several city neighborhoods throughout the month of October.

For more information on the locations and times for those flu shots, click here.