Free drive-through flu vaccine clinics being offered to Wilkes-Barre City residents

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Health urges you get to the flu shot now.
Doctors say they are seeing a resurgence. Last year’s flu season was mild because we were masked up and keeping socially distanced. Dr. John Goldman with UPMC says health systems are starting to see a resurgence of other respiratory viruses. He adds the vaccine is the best way to stop the flu.
“While the flu vaccine does not guarantee you won’t get the flu, it helps your body build immunity to fight the flu. This helps reduce the severity of your illness and most importantly, will help reduce the likelihood that you will need hospital level care for your illness,” Dr. Goldman said.
The Wilkes-Barre City Health Department will host free drive-through flu vaccine clinics this month. This is open to Wilkes-Barre City residents and you must show proof of residency.
Below is a list of dates, places, and times where you can participate in these clinics:
- Saturday, October 9th, Kirby Center, 71 North Franklin Street, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Thursday, October 14th, Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 East Main Street, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, October 15th, Kirby Center, 71 North Franklin Street, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Monday, October 18th, St. Andrew Church, 316 Parrish Street, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 20th, First Assembly of God, 424 Stanton Street, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, October 21st, St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 905 South Main Street, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Monday, October 25th, St. Bellarmine Church, 143 Division Street, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, October 29th, St. Benedict Parish, 155 Austin Avenue, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.